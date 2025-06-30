First decent horror movie I've seen in a while

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

AI helped me find it. I just Gemini'd "good horror flicks of the last five years", and it came recommended.

"The Black Phone".

Super unusual concept but I freaking loved the acting and the setting and the vibe.

The typical horror genre like "Omen" and all that conventional super natural BS like in Pet Cemetery, it's so old and rehashed.

I really need something a little more innovative and modern to enjoy horror films now.
 
I liked it but I need a second watch, I remember being underwhelmed by the ending

Wasn't keen on the child on child violence, would rather see adults beat them
 
HUGHPHUG said:
I liked it but I need a second watch, I remember being underwhelmed by the ending

Wasn't keen on the child on child violence, would rather see adults beat them
I agree the ending didn't blow my head off.

But the start set the tone and maintained it quite well.

Until the dude went full "Home Alone" will all these traps he'd orchestrated.
 
Hey, don’t come in here bad mouthing Pet Sematary, especially when you can’t even spell the title right. Maybe those skanks pick on you with good reason.
 
Black Phone was really good, I loved the creepy 1970's setting

Also, a longtime Sherdogger from back in the days, @Blitz55 , actually worked on the mask that the villain wore in the movie so it gets a few extra points for that
 
I enjoyed it but there needed to be more of a backstory. It's incredibly random, why is this guy like this?
 
Is that the one with Ethan Hawke?

I saw it a while ago, thought it was alright. I think there is a second movie coming out.
 
I didn't really think much of it tbh.

Hereditary is the beat horror movie in recent times.

I also liked Talk to Me and Smile 2 alot from this past year.
 
What streaming platform is it on? Or must I pirate yet another movie.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I didn't really think much of it tbh.

Hereditary is the beat horror movie in recent times.

I also liked Talk to Me and Smile 2 alot from this past year.
I didn't care for the first Smile but really enjoyed Smile 2. I thought the premise worked well with the backdrop of drug addict popstar tbh.

I'm a fan of X and Pearl as well, for recent films. MaXXXine could have been better, but shooting a guy's bits off with a gun was a nice touch. I'm mostly angry that after the first trailer dropped everybody on twitter guessed the end reveal right away.
 
Pittie Petey said:
Black Phone was really good, I loved the creepy 1970's setting

Also, a longtime Sherdogger from back in the days, @Blitz55 , actually worked on the mask that the villain wore in the movie so it gets a few extra points for that
I thought it was ok. Wife didn't like it.

What's the back story about the guy who made the mask?
 
