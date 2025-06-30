First decent horror movie I've seen in a while

Home_Slice
AI helped me find it. I just Gemini'd "good horror flicks of the last five years", and it came recommended.
"The Black Phone".
Super unusual concept but I freaking loved the acting and the setting and the vibe.
The typical horror genre like "Omen" and all that conventional super natural BS like in Pet Cemetery, it's so old and rehashed.
I really need something a little more innovative and modern to enjoy horror films now.
