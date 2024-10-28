Crime Fires set in drop boxes destroy hundreds of ballots in Washington and damage 3 in Oregon

Police say fires set at ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington are connected; ‘suspect vehicle’ ID'd

Police say they have identified a "suspect vehicle” connected to incendiary devices that set fires in ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington state early Monday.
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities, including the FBI, were investigating Monday after early morning fires were set in ballot drop boxes in Portland, Oregon, and in nearby Vancouver, Washington, where hundreds of ballots were destroyed.

The Portland Police Bureau reported that officers and firefighters responded to a fire in one ballot drop box at about 3:30 a.m. and determined an incendiary device had been placed inside. Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott said a fire suppressant inside the drop box protected nearly all the ballots; only three were damaged, and his office planned to contact those voters to help them obtain replacement ballots.
 
With no evidence whatsoever, I'm going to go ahead and assume it's the same god awful, pants shitting, screeching Antifa chuds that were throwing fireworks and starting fires during the protests
 
Looks like we finally found that voter fraud! More idiots preparing to join their Jan 6th brothers in prison.
 
