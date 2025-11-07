Fired undefeated UFC fighter Mokaev wins Brave FC belt by knockout

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
Yep, UFC needs to go ahead and sign him back to the company.
Has no business fighting in the UFC? He was 7-0 in the UFC, and 3-0 since being fired last year. He is also only 25 years old. You've been brainwashed if you think he has no business fighting in the UFC.We don’t care and this section is anyway for discussing UFC and he has no business fighting there.
On top of being a decision merchant it was circulating the guy was constantly causing issues back stage at events or at the PI with other fighters/groups, including suckering people. And was just difficult to work with. Throw in he would put up snoozers even in bad blood fights like with Kape. And it boiled down to a guy dana just had no interest working with. Especially not giving him the leverage of being a potential title holder.I remember reading about it but don't even remember why he was fired. Must have been pretty egregious for the UFC to fire an undefeated fighter... at least, you'd think.
Punched Kape backstage prior to their fight.I remember reading about it but don't even remember why he was fired. Must have been pretty egregious for the UFC to fire an undefeated fighter... at least, you'd think.
There was the story of him sucker punching Mane Kape, but I think I read that he was difficult to deal with behind closed doors. Honestly, I'm not buying it and feel they cut him for the shitty fight between he and Kape, but that's just me. In any case, he belongs back in the UFC yesterday imoI remember reading about it but don't even remember why he was fired. Must have been pretty egregious for the UFC to fire an undefeated fighter... at least, you'd think.
Ahh OK, thanks. Sounds like a lot of downside for very little potential upside.On top of being a decision merchant it was circulating the guy was constantly causing issues back stage at events or at the PI with other fighters/groups, including suckering people. And was just difficult to work with. Throw in he would put up snoozers even in bad blood fights like with Kape. And it boiled down to a guy dana just had no interest working with. Especially not giving him the leverage of being a potential title holder.
I feel like him causing issues at the PI was a big contributor. As thats supposed to be a resource for everyone to benefit them being better prepared for fights..l and he was there causing issues and drama
Why not? He is incredibly talented. Is it because you don't find him exciting?I have no urgency to get him back.