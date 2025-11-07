Fired undefeated UFC fighter Mokaev wins Brave FC belt by knockout

I remember reading about it but don't even remember why he was fired. Must have been pretty egregious for the UFC to fire an undefeated fighter... at least, you'd think.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
We don’t care and this section is anyway for discussing UFC and he has no business fighting there.
Click to expand...
Has no business fighting in the UFC? He was 7-0 in the UFC, and 3-0 since being fired last year. He is also only 25 years old. You've been brainwashed if you think he has no business fighting in the UFC.
 
Contempt said:
I remember reading about it but don't even remember why he was fired. Must have been pretty egregious for the UFC to fire an undefeated fighter... at least, you'd think.
Click to expand...
On top of being a decision merchant it was circulating the guy was constantly causing issues back stage at events or at the PI with other fighters/groups, including suckering people. And was just difficult to work with. Throw in he would put up snoozers even in bad blood fights like with Kape. And it boiled down to a guy dana just had no interest working with. Especially not giving him the leverage of being a potential title holder.

I feel like him causing issues at the PI was a big contributor. As thats supposed to be a resource for everyone to benefit them being better prepared for fights..l and he was there causing issues and drama
 
Contempt said:
I remember reading about it but don't even remember why he was fired. Must have been pretty egregious for the UFC to fire an undefeated fighter... at least, you'd think.
Click to expand...
Punched Kape backstage prior to their fight.

I suspect more importantly, too young and talented from a region that doesn't need more champions for marketing considering he had a couple of boring fights.

The irony is the noise will get too loud and they'll have to let him back. Pantoja probably beats him in 2024/2025 if never fired but with Pantoja going into the wrong side of 35, they've probably helped Mokaev by delaying his title shot to a point he wins it.
 
Contempt said:
I remember reading about it but don't even remember why he was fired. Must have been pretty egregious for the UFC to fire an undefeated fighter... at least, you'd think.
Click to expand...
There was the story of him sucker punching Mane Kape, but I think I read that he was difficult to deal with behind closed doors. Honestly, I'm not buying it and feel they cut him for the shitty fight between he and Kape, but that's just me. In any case, he belongs back in the UFC yesterday imo
 
Dorkman said:
On top of being a decision merchant it was circulating the guy was constantly causing issues back stage at events or at the PI with other fighters/groups, including suckering people. And was just difficult to work with. Throw in he would put up snoozers even in bad blood fights like with Kape. And it boiled down to a guy dana just had no interest working with. Especially not giving him the leverage of being a potential title holder.

I feel like him causing issues at the PI was a big contributor. As thats supposed to be a resource for everyone to benefit them being better prepared for fights..l and he was there causing issues and drama
Click to expand...
Ahh OK, thanks. Sounds like a lot of downside for very little potential upside.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,516
Messages
58,444,492
Members
176,042
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top