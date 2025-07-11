Finding well paying jobs that don’t demand 50+ hours from you

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
770
Reaction score
588
I will not work over 50 hours a week. I’ve got cool shit going on, don’t have a family to support.. oh and I currently make about 60k at 40 hours a week. That’s fine. I just want slightly more and wouldn’t mind more engaging day to day tasks. See my username for reference

Got an interview at a car dealership. I was bout to seriously consider that job. Then I do some research and car salespeople work grotesque hours. Probably ruling that out

What y’all experience and all that
 
Skill… then work when you want.

If you’re good with your hands renovations is a lot of $$$… you do real work, but the markups are insane.
 
Cole train said:
Get yourself a skill or education thats needed and theres no supply of

In my country its doctor

Or do something no one else wants to
Click to expand...
That was the original plan. I have a double major from UW Madison and a digital marketing certificate

With the marketing cert being the only one that’s “in demand”.

But I got spooked by AI man I think lotta the SEO and social media analytics stuff is going to be obsolete.

I have a relative .. extremely smart successful (Comp Sci major from Harvard) who left his field to become a construction worker..

So I’m chilling for now. More then down to make moves within my field (sales)
 
Stay OUT of the car business lol. Huge money but 60 hours is guaranteed. If you can sell get a territory manager job. I have always had those. As long as your territory doesn't require a ton of travel, you make your own hours, company car, expense account etc.
 
TheAlliance said:
Skill… then work when you want.

If you’re good with your hands renovations is a lot of $$$… you do real work, but the markups are insane.
Click to expand...
Hold up though. The prompt is “less then 50 hours”

Sounds like you’re talking about getting established enough that you can control your own hours which I imagine would take years
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I will not work over 50 hours a week. I’ve got cool shit going on, don’t have a family to support.. oh and I currently make about 60k at 40 hours a week. That’s fine. I just want slightly more and wouldn’t mind more engaging day to day tasks. See my username for reference

Got an interview at a car dealership. I was bout to seriously consider that job. Then I do some research and car salespeople work grotesque hours. Probably ruling that out

What y’all experience and all that
Click to expand...
My job doesn't demand many hours. But, I spend that extra time learning to maintain those kind of opportunities.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I have a relative .. extremely smart successful (Comp Sci major from Harvard) who left his field to become a construction worker..
Click to expand...

fucking-fucking-a.gif
 
I Am Legion said:
Stay OUT of the car business lol. Huge money but 60 hours is guaranteed. If you can sell get a territory manager job. I have always had those. As long as your territory doesn't require a ton of travel, you make your own hours, company car, expense account etc.
Click to expand...
Oh yeah dude I’m solid. Making only 60k I do wonder if I could be earning 6 figures with the trade off being a couple extra hours and no more dicking around on my phone at work.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
That was the original plan. I have a double major from UW Madison and a digital marketing certificate

With the marketing cert being the only one that’s “in demand”.

But I got spooked by AI man I think lotta the SEO and social media analytics stuff is going to be obsolete.

I have a relative .. extremely smart successful (Comp Sci major from Harvard) who left his field to become a construction worker..

So I’m chilling for now. More then down to make moves within my field (sales)
Click to expand...

AI cannot think per se, but is an incredibly powerful tool. Be the man who operates the AI, get money, fuck bitches.
<GinJuice>
 
Learn how to TIG weld pipe. Preferably stainless or copper/nickel. $50/hr, union jobs available. Wear proper PPE.

Gold.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,654
Messages
57,546,038
Members
175,747
Latest member
Monk

Share this page

Back
Top