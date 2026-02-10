Finasteride, hair loss, the good, bad and positively ugly

Home_Slice
I read a case of a dude develop gynecomastia from using this and needing surgery to treat it.
Apparently some users are crushing their tablets and making solution, applying it to their scalp and this has less systemic effects?
Fuck losing your hair.
If it takes a little outside of the box thinking, so be it.
Apparently it's not good for the "performance", fuck that. I get random rods when I'm riding the bus FFS's, maybe less is more.
Post your success stories here.
