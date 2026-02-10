  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Finasteride, hair loss, the good, bad and positively ugly

I read a case of a dude develop gynecomastia from using this and needing surgery to treat it.

Apparently some users are crushing their tablets and making solution, applying it to their scalp and this has less systemic effects?

Fuck losing your hair.

If it takes a little outside of the box thinking, so be it.

Apparently it's not good for the "performance", fuck that. I get random rods when I'm riding the bus FFS's, maybe less is more.

Post your success stories here.
 
People are overthinking the pill and underthinking the body. The body always wins the argument. If you try to game one system it just reroutes the result somewhere else. Topical vs oral isn’t fixing the problem, it’s just negotiating with it.

It is less chemistry - more that time keeps receipts.

organics / inorganics are key
 
eddymotto said:
People are overthinking the pill and underthinking the body. The body always wins the argument. If you try to game one system it just reroutes the result somewhere else. Topical vs oral isn’t fixing the problem, it’s just negotiating with it.

It is less chemistry - more that time keeps receipts.

organics / inorganics are key
<{vega}>
 
I'll sum it up. It will slowdown hair loss and may even stop it entirely but it will also make your dick stop working.

I tried it 20 years ago and it definitely wasn't worth it for me.

It may be for you if you are asexual or a bottom though.
 
I'm not bald. I never took finna whatever. Success!
 
Shaving your head won't cause your dick to stop working.

tbf, not everyone has the right head shape for that look. some guys are completely bald but look great with a shaved head, it's like they're not even bald, but others it looks pretty bad.
 
Get plastic surgery to have your head reshaped.

Problem solved.
 
A bald cap, a can of spray adhesive, and asking your local barber for all the scrap hair for the day will sort you out for a lot cheaper.
 
