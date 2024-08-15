Financial Risks

please tell me about the biggest financial risks you took in your life. Please share one that turned out good or bad or one of each if you have them in your arsenal.

I'm extremely conservative in my financial life and would love to hear from people more willing to take risks.

About to make a big choice on something and your stories might help sway the way I go.

thanks

Lending friends money was probably the biggest financial risks I've seen. Usually don't get it back.
 
Buying bitcoin. Which turned out to be not so bad after all. More risky than buying property.
 
