Finally the ultimate court ruling- they must pay college athletes billions in future and past salary

This is a long time coming- the court has ruled the NCAA must pay back the billions they have stolen from athletes and must pay them in the future.

At first, the NCAA crooks not only stole their money, they stole any chance of a side hustle. The previous lawsuit settled that with NIL. This is pure salary, a different issue.

Don't even embarrass yourself by opining that this is bad for college sports or bad for the athletes; that is an irrelevant argument. No other business in the world can earn billions and make their employees risk life, limb, and CTE basically for free. That is the athlete's money because they earned it.

The whole scholarship bit is a sad argument- they can lose that at any time for not performing and be totally screwed (having to suddenly pay tuition). Also, that is thousands a year while the NCAA crooks steal billions.

 
