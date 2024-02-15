Finally it's going to snow in the Toronto area.

MXZT
It's been pretty dead with the lack of snowfall all this winter here in the GTA. I don't mind some snow 10-15 cms is not too much perfect amount of snow to shovel. Especially because my dog loves running around the snow. Keeps her happy.
Definitely don't want the extreme end where snow is piling on like there is no tomorrow, which happened in the east coast there in Cape Breton, Halifax to name a few. They got a 100+ cms of snow or something like that? That's insane.
How about you get any significant amount of snow this winter?
