  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Finally getting a fight

Cameron

Cameron

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 19, 2005
Messages
2,069
Reaction score
970
After over 20 years of martial arts training I’m finally getting my first mma fight. I’ll be making my pro mma debut this weekend fighting on Caribbean ultimate fist fights 20.



I’d anyone wants to watch the steam you can do so here

millions.co

CUFF 20 | MILLIONS

A new upcoming live stream event on MILLIONS.co! Join for an unforgettable experience. Don't miss out on the chance to interact and have fun. See you there! Sign up here:
millions.co millions.co
 
Good luck! If you don't mind me asking, how does one get a fight booked at an event in Trinidad? Do they reach out or you?

Just made your profile and added the bout to sherdog. It's a pro or ammy bout if you don't mind me asking

www.sherdog.com

CUFF 20 - Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting 20

CUFF 20 - Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting 20 pits Undefeated Cameron LePage vs Guillermo Salazar fight in Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville, Trinidad and Tobago on Nov 23, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Good luck! War Cameron

What martial arts have you trained?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,724
Messages
56,537,884
Members
175,276
Latest member
sancho888

Share this page

Back
Top