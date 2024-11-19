Finally getting a fight

CUFF 20 - Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting 20 CUFF 20 - Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting 20 pits Undefeated Cameron LePage vs Guillermo Salazar fight in Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville, Trinidad and Tobago on Nov 23, 2024.

Good luck! If you don't mind me asking, how does one get a fight booked at an event in Trinidad? Do they reach out or you?Just made your profile and added the bout to sherdog. It's a pro or ammy bout if you don't mind me asking