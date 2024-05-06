Finally, Disney fixed the worst part of Star Wars "The Phandom Menace"

djacobox372

djacobox372

Apr 27, 2006
30,426
10,016
Last weekend was May the 4th, and to celebrate the local theaters were showing that dreadful movie "The Phantom Menace." My kid had never seen it in the theater, so I agreed to take him. However I was dreading that one horrible, insensitive scene that we all know about.

You know, the one where Padme insensitively gender assumes Anakin by calling him a "funny little BOY."

Well, I wasn't going to have my young child scared by that offensive remark, so as I of course covered their ears when the dreadful scene appeared. But to my surprise and delight, she didn't say "Boy" this time, the said "Funny little KID." WOW, thank you Disney! This movie is now watchable.

Of course Later, Qui-Gon refers to Anakin as "BOY," but that one was more forgivable as one can presume that he had heard Watto or others Anakin knew refer to him as boy... still to clear things up I hope they add an extra scene where Qui-Gon asks Anakin for his pronouns.
 
George Lucas will issue a final directors cut of the entire canon on his death bed, without guns or gender specific pronouns, and the clones will be proud paid members of the empire with a profit sharing program.
Jabba might be trans... I'm not sure.

It will finally end the debate by showing definitive proof that Hans shot first.
 
Life must be pretty good if these are the things that people find time to complain about.
 
Disney will fix the worst part of SW when SW will be no more Disney lol
 
