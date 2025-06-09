Multiplat Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles

Hyperglide

Hyperglide

Tell Apathy
@Gold
Joined
Jul 18, 2012
Messages
15,981
Reaction score
3,301
One of the most underrated titles from the Playstation finally being remade on modern consoles. Not sure how I feel about the voice acting though..



No where was it mentioned they were reorchestrating the OST like Square did with the Zodiac Age. The original is amazing though. One of my Top 3 OST's of all time..

This would sound amazing with a remaster of the track.



All you FFT vet's are you salivating at the newbies doing the Wiegraf fight for the first time? The boss fight that turned boys to men.
 
If I understand correctly you can play the original which will be awesome. I'm getting it regardless because it's one of my favorite games ever.

I know I'll probably catch some hate for this but I didn't like the WOTL translation. I would much rather have the original with the typos corrected. The new one took the fancy old english stuff to a distracting level.

Having said that the WOTL voice acting and sequences were amazing.
Hyperglide said:
All you FFT vet's are you salivating at the newbies doing the Wiegraf fight for the first time? The boss fight that turned boys to men.
Click to expand...

Any MMO I make a Warlock and name him Velius
 
Second only to FF7 with regard to the series in my book. Hyped for this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,391
Messages
57,399,215
Members
175,691
Latest member
tigbits1994

Share this page

Back
Top