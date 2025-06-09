Hyperglide
One of the most underrated titles from the Playstation finally being remade on modern consoles. Not sure how I feel about the voice acting though..
No where was it mentioned they were reorchestrating the OST like Square did with the Zodiac Age. The original is amazing though. One of my Top 3 OST's of all time..
This would sound amazing with a remaster of the track.
All you FFT vet's are you salivating at the newbies doing the Wiegraf fight for the first time? The boss fight that turned boys to men.
