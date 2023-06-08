And then Sephiroth saying what the fuck to TifaI'm glad they actually have Tifa saying what the fuck? To Cloud's Nibelheim story
That was definitely the most interesting part of the trailerAnd then Sephiroth saying what the fuck to Tifa
Dunno if some of that is set in stone or not like the Biggs and Jessie stuffHere's an updated timeline image of stuff covering the possible 3 sets of FF7 Timelines
so they are acyually full on changing the entire story around?#
Why do I detect something changing with Aeries?
so there's a strong possibility Aeries won't die?These 3 games are more of a sequel / alternate timeline that still takes stuff from the original story
Could go an install and play disc...size wise 150-175 GB likely high fidelity open world games.Played the first game and loved it, but I think I will wait for everything to be released before picking this up. Don't have a PS5 and probably will never get one, but I imagine at some point they will do a box set. And holy hell two PS5 discs. How fucking long will this game be?