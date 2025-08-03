Films You Liked Much More on the Rewatch (and those that you found less appealing on subsequent views)

There's a whole bunch that became favorites or rated highly upon re-watches. It's mainly because I expected something else upon first watch so it was my own fault.



Kiyoshi Kurosawa's film Cure became a favorite upon re-watch. The first time I watched it all I had heard on old message boards in the early 2000's was that it was one of the scariest films ever, but what I was expecting was a different type of scary movie. It is in fact one of the scariest movies ever, but it's a quiet, subtle, creepy, dread inducing scary that is not overt.



Another is Mario Bava's film Shock. Now Mario Bava was (and is) one of my favorite directors when I watched it, but it did not click with me when I first watched it on dvd, but I bought the Arrow blu-ray and gave it a second shot for Mario's sake and I really enjoyed it. I think the dingy washed out look of the dvd really detracted from the film and the far more vibrant blu-ray helped it immensely.



The first 40 minutes or first half of Inland Empire, for some reason the first time I watched it it felt like it dragged, but the second time I watched it I didn't get that sensation in the least, so sometimes a subpar viewing just comes down to how you're feeling that day.