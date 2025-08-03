Films You Liked Much More on the Rewatch (and those that you found less appealing on subsequent views)

ufcfan4
What are some films that you initially disliked or felt were mediocre that you ultimately viewed much more favorably after re-watching?
What are some that you might have thoroughly enjoyed initially but then did not find as entertaining when re-watching them?
For me, Michael Mann's Ali is one of my go-to examples of the first scenario. I saw it in theaters late in 2001 and felt it was lackluster and a bit disappointing. I've seen it multiple times since and view it as a near-classic. I think it's one Mann's best films, includes one of Smith's, Voight's, and Foxx's best performances; it's a technically well-made film from Mann and his team, with an excellent ensemble cast to boot. It leaves me essentially scratching my head as to why I didn't perceive it that way right off the bat.
As for the other scenario, I think there are several MCU films (in contrast to ones like Infinity War, which I watched multiple times and thought favorably of on each occasion) that just did not land the same way the second time out. I think that novelty is a big thing with some of the comic book movies. Once you know the big action setpieces and where the plots are going, they lose a step.
