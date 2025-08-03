  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Films You Liked Much More on the Rewatch (and those that you found less appealing on subsequent views)

What are some films that you initially disliked or felt were mediocre that you ultimately viewed much more favorably after re-watching?

What are some that you might have thoroughly enjoyed initially but then did not find as entertaining when re-watching them?

For me, Michael Mann's Ali is one of my go-to examples of the first scenario. I saw it in theaters late in 2001 and felt it was lackluster and a bit disappointing. I've seen it multiple times since and view it as a near-classic. I think it's one Mann's best films, includes one of Smith's, Voight's, and Foxx's best performances; it's a technically well-made film from Mann and his team, with an excellent ensemble cast to boot. It leaves me essentially scratching my head as to why I didn't perceive it that way right off the bat.

As for the other scenario, I think there are several MCU films (in contrast to ones like Infinity War, which I watched multiple times and thought favorably of on each occasion) that just did not land the same way the second time out. I think that novelty is a big thing with some of the comic book movies. Once you know the big action setpieces and where the plots are going, they lose a step.
 
Better on rewatch: Quantum of Solace

On the first watch the plot seemed contrived and the villain was over the top. Upon rewatch I really appreciated the great cinematography and the action sequences. Both Olga kurylenko and Daniel Craig played their roles well. I would even put it as the second best Daniel Craig Bond after Casino Royale.

Worse on rewatch: Event Horizon

I watched it first as a kid, and I thought it was the scariest thing I've ever watched. Many years later I watched it with my wife, and I thought many scenes were not as scary as I remembered, but more campy. Don't get me wrong it's still entertaining but it's not the horror masterpiece that I remembered.
 
I did mushrooms and watched the beach. I found it profound and totally absorbing.

Years later I watched it with my girlfriend and... yikes.
 
I never thought the film was mediocre, but I thought Eyes Wide Shut was a weak link in the Kubrick canon at first watch. I’ve come to enjoy it more and more with subsequent rewatches.
 
There's a whole bunch that became favorites or rated highly upon re-watches. It's mainly because I expected something else upon first watch so it was my own fault.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa's film Cure became a favorite upon re-watch. The first time I watched it all I had heard on old message boards in the early 2000's was that it was one of the scariest films ever, but what I was expecting was a different type of scary movie. It is in fact one of the scariest movies ever, but it's a quiet, subtle, creepy, dread inducing scary that is not overt.

Another is Mario Bava's film Shock. Now Mario Bava was (and is) one of my favorite directors when I watched it, but it did not click with me when I first watched it on dvd, but I bought the Arrow blu-ray and gave it a second shot for Mario's sake and I really enjoyed it. I think the dingy washed out look of the dvd really detracted from the film and the far more vibrant blu-ray helped it immensely.

The first 40 minutes or first half of Inland Empire, for some reason the first time I watched it it felt like it dragged, but the second time I watched it I didn't get that sensation in the least, so sometimes a subpar viewing just comes down to how you're feeling that day.
 
Good call on Quantum. I still actually have it as my least favorite of the Craig canon but that’s more of a statement on how much I like the other ones.

I generally thought of it, after seeing it in theater, as not one of the worst Bonds but definitely one of the dullest. When I watched it again, I legitimately enjoyed the plot with the energy company and the villain Dominic Green seemed a lot better than the first time around (though not one of the series’ best).
 
clicked:
A Serious Man
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Speed Racer
Dillinger is Dead
Starship Troopers

unclicked:
Inglourious Basterds
Moonrise Kingdom
The Departed
a lot of what i liked when i was 10-15yo
 
Like More

Star Trek The Motion Picture

The Man Who Fell to Earth

September

The Parallax View

Semi-Tough


Like Less

T2

Pulp Fiction

Arthur

Trainspotting

Full Metal Jacket
 
Hit on rewatch:

Donnie Brasco
No Country For Old Men
Troy
Kingdom
Kingdom of Heaven

Miss on rewatch:

Reservoir Dogs
Super Bad.
American Me
Gangs of New York
 
Comedy is another one of those genres in which I think some movies hold up extraordinarily well no matter how many times you see them (think Farrellys in the 90s with those three back-to-back-to-back comedies) while others really lose a lot of steam once you know what is coming.

Superbad is an interesting one for me. I think that there are really funny scenes for sure but I'd rather revisit those scenes than watch the film in its entirety at this point. Still think it's a good comedy though.

Meanwhile, two comedies from that era, Role Models and I Love You, Man held up really well on the rewatch for me.

Brasco is on the verge of being a classic.
 
Because I have watched the movies that my wife or ex-gfs liked, I have seen LaLa Land more times than I care to remember.

Initially, I absolutely hated the movie. Now, I merely dislike it and think the movie has some merit.
 
I agree with regards to comedy. I've been doing a rewatch of classics / highly rated but superbad fell way off for me.

Brasco is probably the most realistic mob movie; the entire feel and looks like peak gritty NYC late 70's - early 80's. Nothing about it looked glammed up or overly stylized
 
Better on rewatch:
I thought Super Troopers was stupid as fuck when it first came out. Watched it a few years later and really enjoyed it. The comedy was solid and the plot is actually pretty good.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit still holds up imo. Saw it in 4th grade and watched it again as an adult. Still enjoyed it and probably the best movie that depicted cartoons interacting with live people.


Also enjoyed Pee Wee’s Big Adventure as an adult, but not sure I’d as far to say it was better on rewatch.


Worse:
I loved Ghostbusters when I was a little kid. Watched it a few years ago and it wasn’t really that good.

Back to the Beach. Enjoyed it as a kid cause it was on USA like every weekend. Saw it a few years ago and was pretty corny. Although that cameo by Fishbone doing Jamaican Ska made it worthwhile to rewatch.
 
I remember thinking that the Lighthouse was far too weird and not really getting it. But for some reason it grew on me after the second viewing.



Also I liked Independence Day when I first saw it, granted I was a wee lad but when I saw it again years later…yikes did I ever hate it.
 
A really good comedy on rewatch will have you laughing in anticipation of what you already know is about to happen.

Happy Gilmore comes to mind. Plus all the Chris Farley and David Spade movies as you said. Young Frankenstein is another off the top of my head.
Blazing Saddles (the original version)
 
Plus 1 on Brasco. Such an underrated movie. That was my favorite role Johnny Depp ever did and Pacino was fantastic too.
 
Cruising (1980)

Bisexualmma recommended this movie to me when I was doing Al Pacino movie watch and when I first saw it i didn't really like it at all. It's about Pacino going undercover as a gay dude to stop a gay serial killer. I thought it was bizarre & disgusting in a few scenes.

I watched on YouTube "Real Trailers" or something like that where the dude basically tells you the whole movie but in a comical way and it made me want to give it another watch.

This time around I did like it but mostly for the ending. I liked the cast as well with Pacino, Karen Allen & Paul Sorvino. This is also Prime Al Pacino acting where he actually put a lot of effort into his roles. Its like the gay version of Serpico lol

It's also directed by William Friedkin who has made movies I like such as:

French Connection
The Exorcist
Sorcerer
To Live & Die In LA
The Hunted
 
He liked all of Pacino's 70's and early 80's work.

Me too. I just like the feel of 70's and 80's productions.

I watched Rollerball for the 100th time last night. Such a creative project. I mean, it's ridiculous. But its style and principal elements are stellar and I will rewatch it 100 more times.
 
