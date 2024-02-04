We have a few film nerds on the dog, so I wanted to take things in a different direction and offer something new/different from our weekly "best of .../ top ...".



A couple of weeks ago I rewatched a 90's film that stuck with me, but I have NEVER seen mentioned in general conversation. I watched the whole film again, start-to-finish, very intently. I read the trivia and various tidbits related to the production, the alterations of the story, the work of the actors, etc. etc.



The film was Apt Pupil (1998), directed by Bryan Singer, starring Brad Renfro & Ian McKellen, and written by Stephen King.



Parts of the film, viewed as an adult who has somewhat studied film, absolutely blew me away. McKellen in his marching scene is astonishing, he is legitimately frightening with his zeal. Renfro (RIP) is one of the most realistic sociopath portrayals of all-time (up there with Michael Rooker as Henry). The premise is original, the story keeps you intrigued about it's direction (back when King could write). It's an amazing composition that somehow failed.



The film essentially bombed and was forgotten, but with all that talent, why? The truth is, to my mind, Bryan Singer. The famous Director.



Singer got the performances from the screen talent, he (or his cinematographer) got the shots for the big screen, he had the plot and basic script from the most successful writer of several decades, but the man at the helm transformed fundamental elements of the story into a incomprehensible mess. His attempt to turn the plot into some sort of homosexual metaphor sabotaged the brilliant work being contributed by the rest of the cast (including Elias Koteas, who never gets the recognition he deserves).



Why does this matter? Because it's still a good film, and when we discuss the quality of film, we are generally discussing the quality of the Director and their work, or the failure of the Director's supporting team to perform.

But not this time. This film would have been great, EXCEPT for the work of the Director (IMO).





TLDR; what films do you feel would have been good/great if the Director had not been the weak link/failed? No one ever blames them, it's always Cast, Production, Producers, Writers, ... anyone but the Director.