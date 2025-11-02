Filmmakers used to have testosterone in America

cameron.jpg



What happened? Where are the artists / motion picture craftsman who have attitude and pride? They used to brash and swaggering, now they might as well be janitors considering how they talk about themselves.


Outside of Tarantino it's like they have no ego whatsoever.

Where are the young John Frankenheimers of today cursing at everybody and still getting it done? Are there any young filmmakers that even display ego today?
 
Why use James Cameron all his movies have a strong women as the co star. You should have seen the rage behind t 2 when Cameron turned Sarah into a beast

The proto maga crowd was raging until we shut them up. 'you can't have a Mary sue co leading with Arnold and Dyson is a black man, this is woke garbage".
It was almost as bad as the next generation rage
 
These weaklings don't know about trening hard

steroids.gif
Administration of any AAS can lead to cardiovascular issues.[20] Trenbolone acetate can have a strongly negative impact on cholesterol levels by suppressing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol production and stimulating low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol production.[21] When compared to oral AAS, trenbolone acetate exerts a stronger negative effect on cholesterol levels.[22]
