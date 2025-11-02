Filmmakers used to have testosterone in America

Nizam al-Mulk
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2024
- Messages
- 2,637
- Reaction score
- 1,074
What happened? Where are the artists / motion picture craftsman who have attitude and pride? They used to brash and swaggering, now they might as well be janitors considering how they talk about themselves.
Outside of Tarantino it's like they have no ego whatsoever.
Where are the young John Frankenheimers of today cursing at everybody and still getting it done? Are there any young filmmakers that even display ego today?
Last edited: