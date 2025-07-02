Highway99
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2016
- Messages
- 1,827
- Reaction score
- 4,586
The Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest is taking place this month in Los Angeles with screening of many classics on 70mm film....Such as, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Lawrence of Arabia, Spaceballs, Babylon, The Wild Bunch, Die Hard, Inception, Aliens, Vertigo and even Howard the Duck.
For those in the area who are intereted you can check out the calendar here:
https://www.americancinematheque.com/now-showing/
And at Tarantino's Vista Theater he will have multiple screenings of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 70mm.
For those in the area who are intereted you can check out the calendar here:
https://www.americancinematheque.com/now-showing/
And at Tarantino's Vista Theater he will have multiple screenings of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 70mm.
Last edited: