Movies Film Buffs in LA

Highway99

Highway99

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 20, 2016
Messages
1,827
Reaction score
4,586
The Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest is taking place this month in Los Angeles with screening of many classics on 70mm film....Such as, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Lawrence of Arabia, Spaceballs, Babylon, The Wild Bunch, Die Hard, Inception, Aliens, Vertigo and even Howard the Duck.



For those in the area who are intereted you can check out the calendar here:

https://www.americancinematheque.com/now-showing/

And at Tarantino's Vista Theater he will have multiple screenings of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 70mm.
 
Last edited:
Pittie Petey said:
Was not expecting to see Howard The duck included in a list for film buffs LoL
Click to expand...

howard-the-duck-no-one-laughs-at-a-master-of-quack-foo.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,118
Messages
57,510,547
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top