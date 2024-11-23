Figueredo is such a beast

JustBleed69
Yeah, he lost the fight, I thought he lost every round, but I was so impressed by his durability, cardio, power, & just overall grit, especially when considering his age & mileage.
This guy is simultaneously one of the best FLWs & one of the best BWs all while being in his late 30s, freaking awesome.
