Figueredo is such a beast

Yeah, he lost the fight, I thought he lost every round, but I was so impressed by his durability, cardio, power, & just overall grit, especially when considering his age & mileage.
This guy is simultaneously one of the best FLWs & one of the best BWs all while being in his late 30s, freaking awesome.
 
This was his worse performance, he looked slow and old as fuck.
 
At least we Can put to rest Figgy deserves TS before Umar. Good god it was annoying arguing with these anti Umar clowns on Sherdog.
 
This was his worse performance, he looked slow and old as fuck.
I don't think he should have tried a grapple heavy gameplan early. While yan was slicker on the feet, Figgy looked more powerful on the feet. I would have liked to have seen him back himself on the feet more and not waste all that cardio.

Also, of course he looks slow -- he's like 37 at BW
 
Figgy still has a cast iron chin after a decade in the fight game
 
Figgy looks worried about gassing, so he fought the wrong game.

Needed to risk burning out to possibly spark Yan, but gave away the initiative and was so low output, gassed anyways and was a step behind.

Tons of heart and chin though, he lost his durability at the end of his FLY run, ate the kitchen sink from Yan and no-sold a lot of brutal shots.
 
Its Crazy that he Lost It 50-45 and still looked like he hurt Yan in the 4th and 5th
 
