I'm not going to outright say fights that you think are fixed, but what are some fights that you think look a little suspect for one reason or the other?



I just rewatched Anderson Silva vs Travis Lutter. Haven't seen it since it happened live & man what a bizarre fight.

Anderson gives up takedowns with absolutely zero resistance, there's even a couple moments where there is plenty of space for him to get up and he doesn't even attempt it; literally at one point he is just laying on his back. Lutter also just gives Anderson the triangle, granted, he did look gassed. It was overall just very strange looking to me watching it again.



Do you have any fights like this that you think just look really fucking weird?