Rewatch Fights you think look sus

JustBleed69

JustBleed69

Touch-Butt Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 7, 2015
Messages
12,132
Reaction score
11,441
I'm not going to outright say fights that you think are fixed, but what are some fights that you think look a little suspect for one reason or the other?

I just rewatched Anderson Silva vs Travis Lutter. Haven't seen it since it happened live & man what a bizarre fight.
Anderson gives up takedowns with absolutely zero resistance, there's even a couple moments where there is plenty of space for him to get up and he doesn't even attempt it; literally at one point he is just laying on his back. Lutter also just gives Anderson the triangle, granted, he did look gassed. It was overall just very strange looking to me watching it again.

Do you have any fights like this that you think just look really fucking weird?
 


Both of these guys had the same manager or something like that , Tank Abbott was waiting for the winner of this in the final
Anthony definitely swallowed it , but it’s still up for debate to this day if Oleg was in on it
 
JustBleed69 said:
I'm not going to outright say fights that you think are fixed, but what are some fights that you think look a little suspect for one reason or the other?

I just rewatched Anderson Silva vs Travis Lutter. Haven't seen it since it happened live & man what a bizarre fight.
Anderson gives up takedowns with absolutely zero resistance, there's even a couple moments where there is plenty of space for him to get up and he doesn't even attempt it; literally at one point he is just laying on his back. Lutter also just gives Anderson the triangle, granted, he did look gassed. It was overall just very strange looking to me watching it again.

Do you have any fights like this that you think just look really fucking weird?
Click to expand...
Pat Barry vs Cro Cop

All that hugging looked real sus
 
Rampage vs Lyoto. How Rampage won that decision I have no clue.

Anderson vs Weidman 1 & Anderson vs Bisping.

Jon Jones vs Chael Sonnen. Chael had no business being in that fight with the belt on the line.

Those are just off the top of my head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,584
Messages
55,992,267
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top