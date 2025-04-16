Fights you recommend from 1970s-1990s? (No Spoilers)

that Indian

I started getting into boxing around 2001 and am familiar with boxing since then (and a bit before, around mid-late 90s).

I've seen a handful of fighters from earlier: some Leonard, Hagler, Duran, McGirt but didn't follow any of them comprehensively.

What are the best fights (not necessarily the best fighters) from the 1970s on? Please don't post spoilers as I enjoy watching the fights without knowing too much of the outcome.

Post your favorites!
 
Ali-Frazier trilogy
Ali-Foreman
Tyson-Berbick
Leonard-Hearns 1 and 2
Hearns-Duran
Hagler-Hearns
Salvador Sanchez-Wilfredo Gomez
Julio Cesar Chavez-Meldrick Taylor
Hector Camacho-Rafael Limon
Roy Jones-James Toney
Pernell Whitaker-Julio Cesar Chavez
really, an endless list, even the b and c class fighters fought their asses off back then.
 
