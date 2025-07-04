Fights you got physical jitters for?

Are there any fights you got jitters for? Like shaking, or your heart racing?

The only one for me was the walkouts of Khabib vs Conor. My body was shaking or almost shaking, after all the trash talk and the dolly. I couldn't stand to see Conor win after all his pre-fight antics. Khabib stayed calm during the fight, stuck to the gameplan and got the job done.
 
No, once you experience fun things like banging hookers and doing cocaine, your dick doesn't get hard for watching half naked dudes wrestle.
 
Every Fedor fight after 2005 basically
Some big nog fights during his prime

Some perreira fights
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN used to go crazy when Andre Roberts. The Chief fought :)
cat-crazy.gif
 
Whenever I corner a friend or kid I coach in a fight. It's hard seeing a favorite of yours lose but it's a nightmare seeing a loved one get KO'ed.
 
I remember feeling it when rampage and chuck rematched in UFC.

All Fedor's fights.

Wanderlei, crocop.

Most recently the fight that made me feel like this was Fury/Usuk 1 because that fight had higher stakes than any fight in a very long time
 
So many earlier ones, TMTL, ALL Pride/K1 etc. and whenever this comes on.

 
twice. first time was same as you, Khabib v Conman. my heart was racing real bad during the walkouts and i got scared if i had a heart attack i would miss the fight. had a mad adrenaline dump after the fight.

second time was Dustin v Conman 2 when Pea Head was smacking him up, i totally didn't expect that, i thought Pea Head would crumble again after all the fellatio they performed on each other during the lead up.
 
Many. The ones off the top of my head...

Fedor vs Arlovski
Fedor vs Cro Cop
Fedor vs Big Nog 1, 2, & 3
Cro Cop vs Wandy
Chuck vs Wandy
Rampage vs Wandy 2
Tito vs Chuck 1
Shogun vs Lyoto 1
Shogun vs Lil Nog 1
Hendo vs Anderson
BJ vs GSP 1 & 2
GSP vs Shields
Rampage vs Shad
Aldo vs Frankie
JDS vs Cain 1, 2, & 3
DC vs Jones 1 & 2
 
Diaz vs GSP
Diaz vs Penn
Fedor vs Bader 2 (was watching live)
Adesanya vs Strickland
Hendo vs Bisping 2
Jones vs Gus 2
McGregor vs Alvarez
Chandler vs Alvarez 2
Pitbull vs McKee 1
Wanderlei vs Sonnen
 
Fedor vs Bigfoot (was watching live and had a bad feeling)
Big Shogun fights in the UFC
Most Conor fights since Mendes (but not so much for the Khabib fight because I knew Conor had little chance)
JDS vs Cain (mostly the first 2 fights)
Anderson's fights against Sonnen and Weidman
 
Ferguson vs. Gaethje made me nauseous in the 4th round waiting for a thrown towel or stoppage
 
