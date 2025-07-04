Fights you got physical jitters for?

wolffanghameha
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2014
- Messages
- 905
- Reaction score
- 986
Are there any fights you got jitters for? Like shaking, or your heart racing?
The only one for me was the walkouts of Khabib vs Conor. My body was shaking or almost shaking, after all the trash talk and the dolly. I couldn't stand to see Conor win after all his pre-fight antics. Khabib stayed calm during the fight, stuck to the gameplan and got the job done.
The only one for me was the walkouts of Khabib vs Conor. My body was shaking or almost shaking, after all the trash talk and the dolly. I couldn't stand to see Conor win after all his pre-fight antics. Khabib stayed calm during the fight, stuck to the gameplan and got the job done.