Fights you don't remember happening

don't ask

don't ask

What are some fights you never remember happening, but you must have watched at the time?

For me, it's Sakuraba vs Ken, Chuck vs Shogun, Chuck vs Randleman, Rickson vs Funaki, and Zuluzinho vs Noguiera.

It's especially disorienting because some of these are fights where I think, "damn, I wish we got to see X fight Y" and then someone tells me, "They did fight." and when I look them up I realize I must have watched them as they happened (and probably saw a few more times rewatching old events).
 
Sakuraba vs Ken wasnt even really a fight

Zuluzinhno Nogueira either
 
Cro Cop vs Fedor

I mean, I watched some of it.. then I got to the part where Fedor no sold Cro Cop's LHK and at that moment I knew it was fixed so I tuned out.

I heard about the result years later.
 
Can't remember bud.
 
Lil Nog vs Overeem II is a good fight that people dont talk about

so go and watch it
 
