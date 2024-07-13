Fights you don't remember happening

What are some fights you never remember happening, but you must have watched at the time?



For me, it's Sakuraba vs Ken, Chuck vs Shogun, Chuck vs Randleman, Rickson vs Funaki, and Zuluzinho vs Noguiera.



It's especially disorienting because some of these are fights where I think, "damn, I wish we got to see X fight Y" and then someone tells me, "They did fight." and when I look them up I realize I must have watched them as they happened (and probably saw a few more times rewatching old events).