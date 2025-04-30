Fights where the loser didn’t really lose any momentum…no robberies

The Boomerang
I feel like Prates fits in here
DsagreeUh, he lost a lot of momentum.
GSP - Hughes 1 ..
He lost 22 minutes of that fight.Dsagree
Bet he doesn’t fight anyone ranked below him next
Now you just need to make a few TikToks and you're right back in title contention (O'Malley).He fought his next fight out of the UFC and had to win 5 pretty fucking rough fights to get back to a title shot.
Mayhem
Trigg
Sherk
BJ
..in that era that is pretty much murderers row.
