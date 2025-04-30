Fights where the loser didn’t really lose any momentum…no robberies

Seems to be every fighter the UFC wants to push these days.

look at guys like O’Malley, gets thoroughly scrubbed in a 50-45 washout…and then gets a gift wrapped rematch?
Then We got Volk, gets KO’d TWICE and then instant fight for the belt against a less dangerous opponent?

Losing doesn’t seem to matter if the UFC likes you these days. So even if you lose a close fight, fuck it, go make those IG/tiktok followers and you’ll be fine
 
Reach4theSky said:
GSP - Hughes 1 ..
He fought his next fight out of the UFC and had to win 5 pretty fucking rough fights to get back to a title shot.

Mayhem
Trigg
Sherk
BJ

..in that era that is pretty much murderers row.


You could say he gained respect or his "stock" stayed high because he did look good and just fucked up with 1 second left in the round, but showed he belonged and arguably was already maybe better than Hughes.

But in that era they were a LOT better about having guys earn their way back to the belt. So "momentum" wise, he went from rocketship to the top to "go back to Canada and win a regional fight, then walk thru a gauntlet of Killers"
 
Islam v Volk 1
Hendo v Shogun 1
Jones v Cormier 1
JDS v Cain 1
Machida v Shogun 1
 
The Boomerang said:
Dsagree

Bet he doesn’t fight anyone ranked below him next
He lost 22 minutes of that fight.

Before the fight he was one of the hottest fighters in the UFC and on a 10- fight winning streak with 10 KOs.


His momentum isn't gone, but it's definitely diminished. For the first three and a half rounds he looked completely out of his league.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Now you just need to make a few TikToks and you're right back in title contention (O'Malley).
 
Poirierfan said:
They asked Sean

"What do you have to say to people that say you are only getting another title shot because of Dana White privlege"

He fist bumped Dana and said "thanks Dana"


At least he is honest but it is sad that the prestige of the title is just obviously been sold out for a buck.

And the fucked up thing is I don't think O Malley actually IS a draw. Aljo got the actual PPV numbers from Sean's breakthru night 100% marketed around o Malley and said it was nothing to write home about, the Sphere card I am pretty sure LOST money for the company. This guy is a huge draw? Really? People are paying to see him or copping a link for free?
 
Prates I feel won’t be fighting down much

Especially how the fight ended. He’s probably watching the end on tape just knowing he was so damn close

It should motivate him to correct those issues

Can’t believe Garrey got away with using the “TD threat” as a weapon as his wrestling is booty
 
