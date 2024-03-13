Fights where a Fighter fought through extreme adversity or injury

So I just saw that Jack Della Maddalena fought against Gilbert Burns with a broken arm... and somehow got the finish. just wow



The gutsy performance reminded me of Faber's badass performance against Mike Brown, where Faber fought 5 rounds with 2 broken hands.

I remember he had to resort to throwing elbows... but there simply was no quit in him. Faber lost, but I'll never forget the display of courage.



And of course, shoutout to Frankie Edgar every time we talk about a BadAss performance. Maynard hit him with everything except the kitchen sink, and Frankie somehow survived the first fight, and came back to KO Maynard in the rematch.



Dare I say, Anderson Silva getting pummeled by a roided Chael Sonnen for 4 and a half rounds... before securing the Triangle. No quit in the Spider for sure.



Koscheck surviving 5 rounds with GSP after getting his orbital broken, is also pretty badass.





GSP getting blinded in 1 eye during the Shields fight from an eye poke, and still keeping composure and winning the decision... despite having his 33 consecutive rounds win streak come to an end.





What else am I missing?



Jones not tapping to Vitor's armbar despite his arm popping... and coming back to win.