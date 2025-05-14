Fights to See in 2026 (Islam vs Shavkat, Khamzat vs Jiri, Aspinall vs Ngannou)

Welterweight Title:
Islam (170 Champ) vs Shavkat (#1 Contender)

Islam submits JDM inside 3 rounds.
Shavkat fully recovers by way of eating horse meat.

-----------

Middleweight Title or LHW Title:
Khamzat (185 Champ) vs Jiri (205 Champ)

- Jiri can move down or stay in 205
- Khamzat can move up or stay in 185


Normally, as long as Pereira is around, Jiri would never become UFC Champ again.
But Pereira is getting old, and may retire sooner than we think. 38 in July.

So Jiri will most likely be Champ, his awkward and blitzy style will KO Ankalaev.

Also, Khamzat submits DDP inside 4 rounds.


-----------

Heavyweight (UFC-PFL Crossover):
Aspinall (Undisputed) vs Ngannou (PFL Champ)


Ngannou is decision'd with Not Guilty in his motorcycle homicide.
Aspinall beats Gane or Almeida to become Undisputed.

1st title defense against Ngannou.
 
Sounds fun don't get me wrong but I just don't see Jiri wearing a belt in either 205 or 185 in the next year. I'm a big fan but he ain't taking the strap off of Ankalaev and if he did go to 185 he would need at least 1 if not 2 big wins.

Careful counting your chickens there sir.
I don't think JDM is an easy task for Islam, certain not a foregone conclusion.


On that topic has Islam fought anyone who manages distance, and dictates range and angles the way JDM does?
I don't see Islam doing all that great at punching range, which would leave him potentially having to set up his wrestling entering from kicking range which would put a major wrench in his chain wrestling.

I actually suspect that fight is likely to be another knock down drag out war, which could test the will, durability and cardio of both men.
 
already talkin about next year cause fights take so long to make lul.
 
I still want the 3 fights I wanted this year....
Jones/Aspinall, Islam/Topuria, and DDP/Khamzat. Atleast I get 1/3 so far, but so far I'm not exactly trusting the UFC's ability to put great fights together anymore.
 
Dana said he'd never do business with Ngannou. Dana is also a serial liar but to me it's seems like Francis really pissed off Dana. Who knows though. HW division kind of sucks. And idk what Francis will want to do for his future. Maybe box some more? There can't be too many corpses for him in PFL
 
Lots of good points.
regarding your JDM vs Islam take, on the one hand I think the same thing, but on the other I've thought that that's how an Islam fight would play out a half dozen times, but instead he gets a TD, makes it look easy, and then smothers and crushes until submission on the ground.
 
Any news on Asakura's next fight? He lost to the champion but I'm intrigued to see who he gets next. Surprised a fight hasn't been lined up yet.
 
Lots of good points.
regarding your JDM vs Islam take, on the one hand I think the same thing, but on the other I've thought that that's how an Islam fight would play out a half dozen times, but instead he gets a TD, makes it look easy, and then smothers and crushes until submission on the ground.
Let me clarify... I am in no way intending to be dismissive of Islam. He is certainly on a very short list of the most complete fighters the sport has ever seen. And his grappling is incredibly versatile, he has the wrestling takedowns, the judo throws, the BJJ sneaky foot sweeps, I think I remember his hitting an ankle pic on Poirier, he has got great body lock Greco-Roman type of techniques... he is a problem.

But I do get the impression a lot of folks are sleeping on JDM, looking past him, talkng about Islam vs Shavkat and "Islam vs the top 5 WW" as though Islam beating JDM is a foregone conclusion.

JDM has one particular attribute that I noticed in doing some film study on him prior to the Belal fight that he really has a level of mastery beyond even the vast majority of elite fighters, which is his ability to manipulate and dictate range and angles of engagement and he does it seamlessly from both stances and as far as I can tell he manages to remain offensively on point as well as defensively sound throughout.

"Shifting" combinations where the stance switch is part of the combination and the footwork is executed in such a way that not only is the combination fairly fluid while moving thru stances, but the feet serve to deliver power to the punches and kicks using the new stance to chain together power. Jab, right cross, shift to left cross or overhand. Step BACK and throw a overhand or cross from the new stance and it has power on it because the backwards step is generating an opposing force similar to the concept of a superman punch.

I'm quite excited about this matchup, perhaps stating the obvious here, but I feel like we will see perhaps the greatest "chain wrestler" (grappler) face off against one of the best switch hitters in the game. And both of them operate with a full set of tools in a way that is very rare to see-

by which I mean: JDM seems to me to have a full set of punches and kicks from both stances. I'll have to do more film study to specifically look into this but most switch hitters have certain tools from one side and a few from the other, maybe they like a front leg sidekick and a roundhouse from southpaw and they do most of their punching from orthodox. (Wonderboy or Pettis for example, both have a handful of specific strikes they throw southpaw but not the full set of all your standard boxing punches from both sides)


Anyway... I guess long story not particularly short, I want to see if there is any fight I can watch to see how Islam deals with someone constantly changing the distance and angles the way Jack does. Belal did not seem to be able to get a handle on it and really never seemed to have locked in the timing or the distance and he really could not get to JDMs hips.

Islam has a way more complete grappling tool set than Belal, and he does not necessarily need to get to JDMs hips to get him Down, so maybe he can find success with with a judo hip throw or a trip.

Very fun and very interesting matchup. I suspect that the fanbase will largely underestimate JDM and fail to give him credit for how much trouble his footwork will bring to the matchup.

The other big question I have is will Islam be able to keep Jack down? Or can Islam catch a D'Arce in a scramble. Jack is exceptional in the art of... for lack of better wording the art of "just get up" so as that fight approaches I want to look at film for what positions are likely to occur during such scrambles. If JDM for example tends to get up by cage walking then does Islam have the guillotine attacks to catch him, vs let's say JDM tends to give his back to get to his knees to stand up, will that expose an RNC... does he sprawl and leave himself open to the D'Arce like how Islam caught moicano? (Islam's D'Arce is nasty and he locks it in so quick I doubt there are a lot of guys who can even give that look in training with nearly the same speed and danger)


Sorry for long rant.
 
That was a welcome long rant. And again lots of good/interesting points. After Burns fight, I don't doubt JDMs abilities anywhere. And I very much agree with you that JDM's striking and switch stance/combos could be a real problem for Islam. That being said, I'm just hoping beyond hopes that both guys get to show off their full arsenals, as it would be a bit anti-climactic after breakdowns such as yours to see Islam body wrap JDM and drag him to the ground and submit him in R1, or for JDM to piece up Islam and finish him in R1. So fingers crossed for a variety-filled banger, as it very well could/should be.
 
That was a welcome long rant. And again lots of good/interesting points. After Burns fight, I don't doubt JDMs abilities anywhere. And I very much agree with you that JDM's striking and switch stance/combos could be a real problem for Islam. That being said, I'm just hoping beyond hopes that both guys get to show off their full arsenals, as it would be a bit anti-climactic after breakdowns such as yours to see Islam body wrap JDM and drag him to the ground and submit him in R1, or for JDM to piece up Islam and finish him in R1. So fingers crossed for a variety-filled banger, as it very well could/should be.
I think as long as they get to the fight and make the walk we will get a proper fight.

JDM has a good team and a smart coach, as does Islam. They will both do their homework and come prepared at a minimum to be able to defend initial attacks so as not to get embarrassed.

One of them may prove to have the superior skills, and honestly I hope it plays out such that it results in a finish.

I dont think that it will play out like the Moicano fight.
Moicano choked. He is Blackbelt and he should have known to immediately go 2 on 1 in that sprawl/d'arce position.
JDMs team will learn from that mistake and drill it

I don't have a crystal ball but I don't think JDM will leave his neck hanging for a quick easy sub. I think it will come down to if Islam can safely stay in JDMs face, force a "fight in a phonebooth"
"All the way in or all the way out" - Islam could have an advantage at kicking range since he really won't have to fear TD but Jack will

JDM has to maintain the range. If I were on his team I would probably try to use a bit more orthodox stance which would give him a little more distance and a little more time to react.

I could see Islam winning via arm triangle. That's a sub that I think is indicative of a grappling mismatch and the type of sub that can come into play later when a guy is tired.

If JDM wins I suspect decision or late TKO. He has good power but I doubt he can pull off one shotting Islam since he will have to devote a certain amount of processing to being defensively responsible.
 
I have a better chance of becoming Miss Alaska than Franci$ does of fighting in UFC again.
You make this bold claim with no pics??

How are we supposed to evaluate your chances of becoming Miss Alaska without even so much as a pic of you in a camo singlet?

And what will you be doing for the skills portion of the competition?

If you did win Miss Alaska... how would you use your platform to solve the ongoing educational issues of Americans who don't have maps?

 
