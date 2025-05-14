Fights to See in 2026 (Islam vs Shavkat, Khamzat vs Jiri, Aspinall vs Ngannou)

Let me clarify... I am in no way intending to be dismissive of Islam. He is certainly on a very short list of the most complete fighters the sport has ever seen. And his grappling is incredibly versatile, he has the wrestling takedowns, the judo throws, the BJJ sneaky foot sweeps, I think I remember his hitting an ankle pic on Poirier, he has got great body lock Greco-Roman type of techniques... he is a problem.



But I do get the impression a lot of folks are sleeping on JDM, looking past him, talkng about Islam vs Shavkat and "Islam vs the top 5 WW" as though Islam beating JDM is a foregone conclusion.



JDM has one particular attribute that I noticed in doing some film study on him prior to the Belal fight that he really has a level of mastery beyond even the vast majority of elite fighters, which is his ability to manipulate and dictate range and angles of engagement and he does it seamlessly from both stances and as far as I can tell he manages to remain offensively on point as well as defensively sound throughout.



"Shifting" combinations where the stance switch is part of the combination and the footwork is executed in such a way that not only is the combination fairly fluid while moving thru stances, but the feet serve to deliver power to the punches and kicks using the new stance to chain together power. Jab, right cross, shift to left cross or overhand. Step BACK and throw a overhand or cross from the new stance and it has power on it because the backwards step is generating an opposing force similar to the concept of a superman punch.



I'm quite excited about this matchup, perhaps stating the obvious here, but I feel like we will see perhaps the greatest "chain wrestler" (grappler) face off against one of the best switch hitters in the game. And both of them operate with a full set of tools in a way that is very rare to see-



by which I mean: JDM seems to me to have a full set of punches and kicks from both stances. I'll have to do more film study to specifically look into this but most switch hitters have certain tools from one side and a few from the other, maybe they like a front leg sidekick and a roundhouse from southpaw and they do most of their punching from orthodox. (Wonderboy or Pettis for example, both have a handful of specific strikes they throw southpaw but not the full set of all your standard boxing punches from both sides)





Anyway... I guess long story not particularly short, I want to see if there is any fight I can watch to see how Islam deals with someone constantly changing the distance and angles the way Jack does. Belal did not seem to be able to get a handle on it and really never seemed to have locked in the timing or the distance and he really could not get to JDMs hips.



Islam has a way more complete grappling tool set than Belal, and he does not necessarily need to get to JDMs hips to get him Down, so maybe he can find success with with a judo hip throw or a trip.



Very fun and very interesting matchup. I suspect that the fanbase will largely underestimate JDM and fail to give him credit for how much trouble his footwork will bring to the matchup.



The other big question I have is will Islam be able to keep Jack down? Or can Islam catch a D'Arce in a scramble. Jack is exceptional in the art of... for lack of better wording the art of "just get up" so as that fight approaches I want to look at film for what positions are likely to occur during such scrambles. If JDM for example tends to get up by cage walking then does Islam have the guillotine attacks to catch him, vs let's say JDM tends to give his back to get to his knees to stand up, will that expose an RNC... does he sprawl and leave himself open to the D'Arce like how Islam caught moicano? (Islam's D'Arce is nasty and he locks it in so quick I doubt there are a lot of guys who can even give that look in training with nearly the same speed and danger)





Sorry for long rant.