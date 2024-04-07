Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night Allen vs Curtis II

Brendan Allen vs Sean Strickland II – I know Sean said something about only fighting for the title but tell him this is a contender eliminator and he’s taking it. He’s a fighter. Both these guys have real similarities, too, and Allen just knocked off Strickland’s training partner Chris Curtis. It’s all there. Big records, a rematch, Allen on a great win streak, the kind of fight they both would like, an opportunity for vengeance (for Sean, Curtis, for Allen, the loss to Sean)… it’s just the right fight right now. Sean won’t want to fight 5 more guys to get a shot, so promise him a shot if he beats Allen a second time. Allen is now the young gun 5 years younger than Sean. Do it!



Chris Curtis vs Robocop Rodrigues – The parallels are clear here, Chris Curtis is a great boxer, has dangerous knock out power, excellent body work, but if he meets a well-rounded opponent of a high level, he can struggle. Same for Robocop, only his defeats are of a lower level: Armen Petrosyan and Brunno Ferreira are the kind of guys Curtis would eat for breakfast. Robocop would have to fight a really smart, clean, technical fight in the model of a Brendan Allen or a Jack Hermansson, and that’s a problem he really needs to prove he can solve if he’s to enter the top 15.



Damon Jackson vs Julian Erosa – Something’s going wrong if we don’t get this fight at some point, and what point better than now? Both fighters are 1-2 in their last 3, both are uber-veterans (22-6-1 vs 29-11), both are great featherweight warriors in the UFC (6-4-1 vs 7-7), both can snare nasty subs, both have competent striking, both can wrestle, and both have flirted with the top 15 before dropping fights to guys like Dan Ige (Jackson) and Alex Caceres (Erosa). It’s all there. Let’s see it!



Alexander Hernandez vs Ricardo Ramos – Talk about 2 guys with all the ability in the world, but who just can’t get over the line – Alexander Hernandez blazed onto the scene with victories over Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier, but has stalled time and time again since, including tonight when he denied himself a come-from-behind win with a peculiar decision to try to submit Damon Jackson. Ramos was winning every second of his short fight with Julian Erosa until he got caught with an R1 Guillotine for the second time running. Both are really good, but this is a bizarre fight where someone has to win, rather than someone has to lose.



Chepe Mariscal vs Muhammad Naimov – 2 guys that are 3-0 in the UFC, both surprise packages based on early appraisals, but take nothing away from either – this fight would propel the winner to a much higher level, ready for a top 25 opponent. Mariscal has never been fancied by the oddsmakers, but Naimov has been a bit of a giant killer with wins over Jamie Mullarkey and Nathaniel Wood. Naimov probably walks in slight favourite, but this is gonna be a close on…



Morgan Charriere vs Melsik Baghdasaryan – Melsik beat Tucker Lutz last time out, but his prior loss to Josh Culibao by submission means I want to see him face the very clean, very technical Charriere and see if he can negate the Frenchman’s Judo and avoid becoming the striker-that-gets-submitted once again. Melsik is a very clean striker, too, so the question is whether Morgan comes in gameplanned enough up to take the biggest win of his career?



Ignacio Bahamondes vs Rafa Garcia – 4-2 in the UFC vs 4-3 in the UFC, 1 fight win streak vs 2 fight win streak, tonight I thought Bahamondes’ boxing looked pretty bad to say he finished Giagos in the first round, but that kicking game… yes, sir! Rafa Garcia is a very short, stout lightweight at 5’7, Bahamondes obviously at 6’3 is going to be able to use those kicks again, but Garcia brings hands, power, and wrestling. Given Bahamondes’ holes in his game that allowed another 5’7 lightweight in L’udovit Klein beat him, I think this is pitched just right. Slightly higher level than Giagos Christos at this level, and far, far less likely to get finished early. With Giagos it’s been a bit of a pattern, but Rafa Garcia has never been finished and will not go away.



Christos Giagos vs Ottman Azaitar – Two 34 year olds who are just struggling a little bit right now, both on 2-fight skids, and both susceptible to getting finished in R1. It all started so promisingly for Ottman at 13-0 and 2 R1KO’s in the UFC, but potato-gate killed him as a prospect and ate up a lot of time. May the best glass cannon win, with the loser most likely getting cut.



Charlie Campbell vs Jai Herbert – Charlie Campbell is now 2-0 in the UFC after losing on DWCS, he out-worked Trevor Peek and threatened with good shots and controlled well enough to ride out the storm. I’d like to see him taken out of his comfort zone now to ‘face his fears’ with an international fight next – fly him to the UK and pit him against Jai Herbert, another fun striker with a bit of a well-rounded game. Herbert will badly need the win, especially on home soil.



Trevor Peek vs Yanal Ashmouz – It’s the one to make, two heavy hitters, both capable of brutal KO’s, but both also tough as nails when they’re behind on the cards. It might be one the UFC try to avoid because they’re quite similar, but I’d roll the dice on a possible sleeper fight that might light up any prelim card.



Alex Morono vs Matt Brown – Alex Morono adds Court McGee to a résumé that includes other uber-veterans like Tim Means and Donald Cerrone, and I’d like to see him have the chance to face Matt ‘The Immortal’ Brown next. 43 year old Brown was considering a showdown at UFC 300, but that now seems unlikely, so if he has the appetite to fight on anyway, Morono is a really solid opponent for him without being someone who overmatches him this late in his career. Could be a sleeper fight, to be honest… both beat McGee last time out, but Brown finished him and could have every chance here.



Court McGee vs Wellington Turman – If both guys survive the cull after losing 3 in a row, then this is the ultimate ‘loser leaves town’ match between veteran Court McGee and surprisingly young, but massively shop-worn 27 year old Wellington Turman. It’s this simple: you’re fighting for your futures, boys, neither of you can afford to lose. If both wind up getting cut, though, I don’t think they can have too many complaints… I just think in particular has a chance of hanging round.



Lukasz Brzeski vs Junior Tafa – The UFC haven’t quite found Junior Tafa’s level yet, as he’s lost to guys like Mohammed Usman and Marcos Rogerio de Lima, but there’s a huge gap between those fights and the guy he beat in Parker Porter. Brzeski beats Valter Walker in a very close decision, but he did look significantly more talented throughout in my eyes. Should be a striking battle throughout, I can’t see too many surprises, and hopefully we get a KO.



Valter Walker vs Thomas Petersen – Ugly debut for Valter Walker, he was able to land takedowns at will, though, and that persuaded many he should have got the nod – but the fight is in the books as his first career defeat, and in truth, he didn’t look great. Give him Thomas Peterson, another 0-1 UFC guy, hopefully someone steps up and gives us a reason to look forward to their next fight.



Norma Dumont vs Miesha Tate – Yeah, I’m serious, Dumont has beaten GDR and current #8 Karol Rosa, so she could easily be ranked higher if it wasn’t for all the weight missing chicanery. She’s a couple of good wins away from being a relevant contender, and Miesha is a great next step for her. Tate beat Julia Avila last time out, a win over Dumont would be far more serious than the current bantamweight rankings imply, so even though the name value might not be there, it’s up to Tate to prove she belongs in the conversation for a top 5 fight despite being just 2-2 since her return.



Germaine de Randamie vs Karol Rosa – GDR had a frustrating night, but she didn’t look without hope when it comes to a potential run at 135 after all this time. I’d like to see her face Karol Rosa next, yes Karol was ranked higher than Norma prior to this fight, but Dumont also held a win over Rosa and there were ‘other factors’ affecting Norma’s ranking (fighting at 145, missing weight multiple times, etc). Rosa has been alternating between wins and losses lately and is the right sort of for GDR in my opinion.



Victor Hugo vs Daniel Marcos – Daniel Marcos was 2-0 in the UFC before he sent Aori Qileng to the hospital with a testicular injury during an absolute foul-fest. That might not make anyone want to fight him, particularly, but I’m sure Victor Hugo would. Just another fellow South American for the Brazilian to conquer, unless Marcos maintains that undefeated record (currently 15-0).



Pedro Falcao vs Bekzat Almakhan – Both Falcao and Almakhan had to take short notice fights in order to make their UFC debuts, now it’s time for a more level playing field. Falcao showed good cardio but couldn’t impose himself on the veteran Victor Hugo, but can he prove himself against the Kazakh, who had the unenviable task of facing Umar Nurmagomedov in his debut outing…?



Jean Matsumoto vs Sergey Morozov – Matsumoto overcomes a very game Dan Argueta in a gruelling fight, getting the finish and still looking fresh despite an immense amount of pressure. 15-0 and he needs a mid-level bantamweight next like Sergey Morozov, someone with real quality but who has wilted against a certain level of opposition. Morozov is on a 2 fight win streak but hasn’t been seen in close to 18 months now. Unfortunately for him that absence from the spotlight probably sets him back to needing another big win to advance.



Dan Argueta vs Kleydson Rodrigues – I’d like to see Dan Argueta get another Brazilian in Kleydson Rodrigues next. I see no real reason to step Argueta all the way back to entry level opposition, but with his 2 NC’s, he’s now just 1-2 in the UFC (somehow). KR has the same record, and will look to use the Matsumoto blueprint of counter-wrestling – something he was not able to do against Farid Basharat, but Farid is on much more of a roll than Argueta right now.



Cesar Almeida vs Armen Petrosyan – Weidman is a fun call out, but not one that probably interests Weidman too much. I’d like to see Cesar get a striker who is respected in the UFC and holds some decent wins over guys like Robocop Rodrigues and Christian Leroy Duncan. Leapfrogging Armen and CLD would be a pretty big statement for the 36 year old, and would lead to exponentially bigger fights.



Dylan Budka vs Tresean Gore – Tresean has missed out on back-to-back fights against Bo Nickal (what an opportunity) and AJ Dobson, so he’s hardly in a position to pick and choose. Budka blew his load as he struggled badly to control Cesar Almeida tonight, and became a sitting duck. This is either a bounce back for Budka, or it brings the spotlight back on to Gore (and builds his résumé at the same time).



Nora Cornolle vs Josiane Nunes – Great performance from Cornolle under real pressure, eventually shutting down Mullins with some great bodywork. Cornolle will take #15 and should roll on. Give her #14 Josiane next, that seems like a fun time in paper. Josiane might be small, but she will just keep coming at you, Cornolle will have to try and pick the tough Brazilian apart. Crucially, Cornolle will only really climb the ladder if she can make weight…



Melissa Mullins vs Ravena Oliveira – Tough one for Mullins who was seen as the pack leader of the new batch of bantamweights, but Nora Cornolle shut her down with a great second round stoppage. Mullins vs Oliveira is just one of many options amid the slew of new signings at 135. Oliveira being 0-1 means she needs to get going ASAP.