Fights to make after UFC Apex FN Taira vs Park

Tatsuro Taira vs Brandon Moreno - Van and Pantoja are most likely fighting next; he already lost to Royval, the best fight for him is Moreno, main event of a FN with an audience, maybe the next one in CDMX

Hyun Sun Park vs Erceg - Going from FLW bums to Taira was too much of a jump. Book him again against Erceg



Chris Duncan vs Chase Hooper - Good win, 3 in a row, 5-1 in the UFC. Let's match him with another guy in a good streak, but still slightly far from top 15 contention

Mateusz Rebecki vs Michael Johnson - Another potential banger and a known name to build him up



Esteban Ribovic vs Ignacio Bahamondes - Argentina vs Chile between two exciting strikers with different styles

Elves Brenner vs Tofiq Musayev - Both are good fighters coming off losses



Neil Magny vs Gunnar Nelson - Rebook it, good matchup

Elizeu Zaleski vs Oban Elliott - Both come from a loss. The fight would most likely start as a good striking fight, but Elizeu will test Oban's grappling again if necessary



Kevin Vallejos vs Joanderson Brito - Let's move up in terms of competition and face Brito who needs a win right now

Danny Silva vs Hyder Amil - Both are good and durable strikers coming off a loss, and still far from the rankings

Austin Bashi vs Francis Marshall - Rebook it, good matchup

John Yannis vs a DWCS newcomer - He looked like he didn't belong here, and might even struggle against some top FWs scheduled in the contender series



Rinya Nakamura vs Bekzat Almakhan - Both are good fighters who seem to miss something to fight in the rankings. Nakamura is elite against low competition, but losing to Gafurov didn't look good. By the way, the UFC commentator didn't recognize Horiguchi in his corner, what a shame

Nathan Fletcher - Cut



Andrey Pulyaev vs Rodolfo Vieira - let's see him against a specialist, a notch above Nick Klein

Nick Klein vs a DWCS newcomer - He's 0-2, but didn't look that bad. He could be a good first fight for a DWCS newcomer (week 1 has several MWs)

Tresean Gore - Cut. 2-4 in the UFC + he missed weight



Rafael Estevam vs Said Nurmagomedov - Move up and face a good ex-flyweight at 135, who is mainly a striker, and has to prove against a smaller grappler than Mitchell

Felipe Bunes vs Daniel Barez - Loser leaves the UFC



Karol Rosa vs Macy Chiasson - This fight never happened, and Rosa has already fought half of the division

Nora Cornolle vs the winner of Montague vs Luana Carolina - She has to fight someone outside the ranking. Montague is a good newcomer, and Luana has a 3-win streak. The winner of this fight makes sense against a top 15

Piera Rodriguez vs the loser of Andrade vs Godinez - She is quite anonymous in the UFC and will need to fight someone known and also someone good. However, she's most likely losing that fight, but she's 4-2 in the UFC and has to fight up

Ketlen Souza vs Vanessa Demopoulos - Loser gets cut