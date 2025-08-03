  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Fights to make after UFC Apex FN Taira vs Park

Tatsuro Taira vs Brandon Moreno - Van and Pantoja are most likely fighting next; he already lost to Royval, the best fight for him is Moreno, main event of a FN with an audience, maybe the next one in CDMX
Hyun Sun Park vs Erceg - Going from FLW bums to Taira was too much of a jump. Book him again against Erceg

Chris Duncan vs Chase Hooper - Good win, 3 in a row, 5-1 in the UFC. Let's match him with another guy in a good streak, but still slightly far from top 15 contention
Mateusz Rebecki vs Michael Johnson - Another potential banger and a known name to build him up

Esteban Ribovic vs Ignacio Bahamondes - Argentina vs Chile between two exciting strikers with different styles
Elves Brenner vs Tofiq Musayev - Both are good fighters coming off losses

Neil Magny vs Gunnar Nelson - Rebook it, good matchup
Elizeu Zaleski vs Oban Elliott - Both come from a loss. The fight would most likely start as a good striking fight, but Elizeu will test Oban's grappling again if necessary

Kevin Vallejos vs Joanderson Brito - Let's move up in terms of competition and face Brito who needs a win right now
Danny Silva vs Hyder Amil - Both are good and durable strikers coming off a loss, and still far from the rankings
Austin Bashi vs Francis Marshall - Rebook it, good matchup
John Yannis vs a DWCS newcomer - He looked like he didn't belong here, and might even struggle against some top FWs scheduled in the contender series

Rinya Nakamura vs Bekzat Almakhan - Both are good fighters who seem to miss something to fight in the rankings. Nakamura is elite against low competition, but losing to Gafurov didn't look good. By the way, the UFC commentator didn't recognize Horiguchi in his corner, what a shame
Nathan Fletcher - Cut

Andrey Pulyaev vs Rodolfo Vieira - let's see him against a specialist, a notch above Nick Klein
Nick Klein vs a DWCS newcomer - He's 0-2, but didn't look that bad. He could be a good first fight for a DWCS newcomer (week 1 has several MWs)
Tresean Gore - Cut. 2-4 in the UFC + he missed weight

Rafael Estevam vs Said Nurmagomedov - Move up and face a good ex-flyweight at 135, who is mainly a striker, and has to prove against a smaller grappler than Mitchell
Felipe Bunes vs Daniel Barez - Loser leaves the UFC

Karol Rosa vs Macy Chiasson - This fight never happened, and Rosa has already fought half of the division
Nora Cornolle vs the winner of Montague vs Luana Carolina - She has to fight someone outside the ranking. Montague is a good newcomer, and Luana has a 3-win streak. The winner of this fight makes sense against a top 15
Piera Rodriguez vs the loser of Andrade vs Godinez - She is quite anonymous in the UFC and will need to fight someone known and also someone good. However, she's most likely losing that fight, but she's 4-2 in the UFC and has to fight up
Ketlen Souza vs Vanessa Demopoulos - Loser gets cut
 
Chris Duncan would kill hooper in my opinion

He’s way too much man/dog … rebecki is better then hooper

Maybe ribovics? Another fun dog fight? Or bsd after he loses his next fight to Ruffy
 
Taira vs kape
Park vs durden
Rebecki vs Mike Davis
Duncan vs ribovics
Brenner vs zellhuber
Magny vs jake Matthews
Dos santos vs ponzinibio
Vallejos vs dulgarian
Silva vs bashi
Nakamura vs katona
Viera vs winner of cld vs anders
Pulyaev vs brundage
Klein vs gore
Estevam vs chairez
 
