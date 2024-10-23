Fights that turns cans into Elite

DDP was a bum with a weird style. People used to mock him and ask: why feed this can to Bob? He already deserves the TS

Suddenly, Du Plessis shocked the world and destroyed Whittaker, becoming elite overnight, leaving everyone speechless

Do you remember anything similar to this?
 
Todd Duffee.... wait nevermind, he's still a can sir.
 
I dispute that he was ever a bum and a can.
 
Mark Hunt beating Chris Tuchererer turned his career around. Huge losing streak where UFC didn't even want him, they finally bring him in and loses to Sean McCorkle.
 
<lol>undefeated in the UFC but was a can. LMAO never change sherdog.

To answer the question seriously, Julian Erosa.
 
Thread title should probably be, "Fights that changed your perception of a fighter and their ceiling", but some people aren't smart enough to ask the right questions, lol.
 
.


Anderson was just some guy who should go back to Japan where the competition is easier until...


hq720.jpg


tumblr_lxkckrKpRy1qczqovo1_500.gif



V0Stkbr.gif

.

Fuck that was a great time to be alive.
 
Juicy J is not elite. He's shows flashes of next level potential followed by brutal losses against meh opposition. It's been said before and I will confirm it, one way or the other, DO NOT BET ON THIS MAN'S FIGHTS!!!
 
Not exactly what you’re saying but a lot of people thought Stipe was mid level before he ko’d Werdum for the title

Then they were sure he couldn’t defend

Now he’s in the goat convo although there’s still a lot detractors
 
Keith Jardine was Kryptonite to several "better" fighters🦹
 
