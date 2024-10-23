Fights that turns cans into Elite

andgonsil
DDP was a bum with a weird style. People used to mock him and ask: why feed this can to Bob? He already deserves the TS
Suddenly, Du Plessis shocked the world and destroyed Whittaker, becoming elite overnight, leaving everyone speechless
Do you remember anything similar to this?
