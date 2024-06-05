Fights that had a backstory....

Ogata
Most fights are two fighters matching. They fight and then move on. But have there been fights that had a story to them like Tito vs Ken or Melvin vs Rich
Not just story but some history like fighting to avenge a teammate, fighting over a girl or some type of fued.
Cody vs TJ didn't count since TJ left the gym and Cody was making up things and it was one sided.
