Fights that brought out the worst in fight fans

Most of us have been following the sport long enough to see the community collectively lose its shit after a big card. I was curious what fight brought out the absolute worst in mma fans. It could be the build up, the fight itself, or the aftermath.
I still remember Weidman vs Silva I and II causing an absolute shit storm that didn't settle for at least a year.
