Fights that almost happened

Man that would've been great. Randy i think easily beats an under prepared Crocop in a cage. In the ring even with ufc rules crocop likely winsCrocop vs Couture. No one expected manbearpig to decapitate and ankle lock Mirko in a single fight.
Wait vitor v fedor? WhenCouture - Fedor
Barnet - Fedor
Vitor - Fedor
Bisping vs Mousasi
Bisping got pulled to fight Anderson Silva as a late replacement but I cant remember who Anderson was originally supposed to fight.
and Rich Franklin was supposed to fight Martin Kampmann I was bummed when that got cancelled.
When Barnet pissed hot, Vitor was asked to, and was going to step in (he was fighting on the card already?) He was willing - but then they shitcanned the whole event. I always respected him for that. Would have been a crazy fight.
I only remembered the scraping of the whole card... that would've been interesting for sure
weird now that I look into it. I guess they just didn't have a strong enough main event so they brought in Anderson to pump up the numbers and gave Bisping the shot because him vs Moose was originally scheduled as just a regular main card fight.Dam i didn't remember either of those. Good ones too!
Holloway vs Khabib. It was short notice and it would've been a fun matchup to see.
True, I don't believe Max would've won, but we'll never know.
I would have liked to see that as a fresh matchup though.
Such a fuckin BUMMER.Also, I don’t know how the hell I didn’t think of Khabib and Tony. I firmly believe COVID happened on this earth just to stop that fight one last time.