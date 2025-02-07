  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Fights that almost happened

Bisping vs Mousasi

Bisping got pulled to fight Anderson Silva as a late replacement but I cant remember who Anderson was originally supposed to fight.

and Rich Franklin was supposed to fight Martin Kampmann I was bummed when that got cancelled.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Bisping vs Mousasi

Bisping got pulled to fight Anderson Silva as a late replacement but I cant remember who Anderson was originally supposed to fight.

and Rich Franklin was supposed to fight Martin Kampmann I was bummed when that got cancelled.
Dam i didn't remember either of those. Good ones too!
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
When Barnet pissed hot, Vitor was asked to, and was going to step in (he was fighting on the card already?) He was willing - but then they shitcanned the whole event. I always respected him for that. Would have been a crazy fight.
I only remembered the scraping of the whole card... that would've been interesting for sure
 
BowserJr said:
Dam i didn't remember either of those. Good ones too!
weird now that I look into it. I guess they just didn't have a strong enough main event so they brought in Anderson to pump up the numbers and gave Bisping the shot because him vs Moose was originally scheduled as just a regular main card fight.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Dimbis said:
Holloway vs Khabib. It was short notice and it would’ve been a fun matchup to see.
Even if he had made the weight he probably would have been super compromised, and got eaten up.


I would have liked to see that as a fresh matchup though.
 
HHJ said:
Even if he had made the weight he probably would have been super compromised, and got eaten up.


I would have liked to see that as a fresh matchup though.
True, I don’t believe Max would’ve won, but we’ll never know.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Dimbis said:
Also, I don’t know how the hell I didn’t think of Khabib and Tony. I firmly believe COVID happened on this earth just to stop that fight one last time.
Such a fuckin BUMMER.
 
