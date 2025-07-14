Fights get stopped early for strikers, but not for submission artists

With regards to submission artists, It's very rare that you see a referee stop a fight early when someone is trying to submit their opponent, but they want to continue. One of the only cases I can think of recently was when Robbie Lawler went out briefly vs Ben Askren, but argued he was still good to go. Usually the refs only stop it if the fighter goes unconscious, the fighter taps or verbally submits, or clearly one of their limbs have been broken.



When a fighter is striking at his opponents head however, the referee often intervenes, before the fighter has tapped, or gone unconscious, or suffered a clear and visible injury.



So why is there this discrepancy between how referees intervene early so often when it comes to striking attacks, but intervene so rarely when it comes to submission attempts?



It seems to me part of it is with the striking there is a lot of fast and exciting movement and action and the refs panic and stop the fight, whereas with submissions they tend to occur more slowly.