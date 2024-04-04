Fights feel meaningless in MMA?

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
- Jun 11, 2020
I just feel like the trash talk has become so contrived that it’s like these guys have cried wolf for years. The weigh ins, conferences and stare downs all pale in comparison to boxing - I’m not even a boxing fan, just calling it how I see it
Boxing pressers and fighter interactions feel a lot more intense than mma. You can tell these guys mean everything they say and aren’t just saying what they think will curry favour with the brass in terms of generating numbers and sales - because they don’t have to kiss anyone’s ass. There is no premier boxing org that calls the shots. Boxers operate with autonomy
Is this all just a complaint about capitalism? I think not. Even in capitalist states there is still intervention and regulation. I just think mma is so early in its life that nothings in place yet, and what we’re witnessing now are greedy scum bags in Dana and Co generating multi generational wealth at the expense of the fighters and fans alike
