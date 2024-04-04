Fights feel meaningless in MMA?

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
5,725
Reaction score
19,627
I just feel like the trash talk has become so contrived that it’s like these guys have cried wolf for years. The weigh ins, conferences and stare downs all pale in comparison to boxing - I’m not even a boxing fan, just calling it how I see it


Boxing pressers and fighter interactions feel a lot more intense than mma. You can tell these guys mean everything they say and aren’t just saying what they think will curry favour with the brass in terms of generating numbers and sales - because they don’t have to kiss anyone’s ass. There is no premier boxing org that calls the shots. Boxers operate with autonomy

Is this all just a complaint about capitalism? I think not. Even in capitalist states there is still intervention and regulation. I just think mma is so early in its life that nothings in place yet, and what we’re witnessing now are greedy scum bags in Dana and Co generating multi generational wealth at the expense of the fighters and fans alike
 
boxing pressers? u mean those where the fighters have their entire fucking crew up their, multiple managers, promoters and fucking santa clause?

those suck ass bro, you don't even hear the fighters speak until lik 20 minutes in
 
You must not watch a lot of boxing. It's just a bunch of mindless yapping while their entourage floods the stage and you can't even get a proper staredown most of the time.

You couple that with the fact that the sport is riddled with alphabet belts; rampant ducking or avoiding prime matchups until guys have aged out; even worse judging and refereeing; the reality that most cards are hollow with only one or two meaningful or even worthwhile matchups; and that MMA involves more disciplines. I'll pick it almost every time.

Don't get me wrong, I love boxing. When it's on, it's phenomenal, but the sport is littered with problems.
 
usernamee said:
boxing pressers? u mean those where the fighters have their entire fucking crew up their, multiple managers, promoters and fucking santa clause?

those suck ass bro, you don't even hear the fighters speak until lik 20 minutes in
Click to expand...

The fighters are more comfortable in that situation. What we have in the UFC is a dystopian hunger games type feel. You can hear the anxiety in the fighters voices as they all try to make their mark on the conferences. It’s contrived

Also - way to go parroting stuff that’s been said by Dana for the last twenty years and not bothering to address any of my actual current points
 
Marko Polo said:
The fighters are more comfortable in that situation. What we have in the UFC is a dystopian hunger games type feel. You can hear the anxiety in the fighters voices as they all try to make their mark on the conferences. It’s contrived

Also - way to go parroting stuff that’s been said by Dana for the last twenty years and not bothering to address any of my actual current points
Click to expand...

I hate to break it to you, but 99% of smack is all posturing and contrived.
 
You have no idea what you’re talking about. Boxing is the most rigged sport in the game as far as judges and decisions go. Ruins so many quality super fights it’s not even funny.
Have you watched the build up between Haney and Ryan? It’s all fake contrived bullshit. There is no real beef.

“Your father is a pimp and he’s pimping you” …Really? I have a feeling you don’t watch much boxing. Like what was the last 5 boxing fights you’ve watched? UFC is much less censored and much more real. I mean the athletes are poor for gods sake 😆

Rolly is the best thing in boxing on the mic because he’s half truthful half retarded… but hes not even a good boxer lol.

Seriously name the last 5 boxing fights you’ve watched with sick build up and pressers. Tank and Canelo are the only ones bringing in those numbers. Shakur, loma, inoue, and Haney are gifted beyond belief but I don’t follow them on the mic for shit. Especially Shakur lol. Loma and Benavides are both pretty nice with it but they really don’t get a lot of media time or do a lot of talking. And don’t even get me started with Tyson Fury. Jesus
 
Last edited:
biscuitsbrah said:
You have no idea what you’re talking about. Boxing is the most rigged sport in the game as far as judges and decisions go. Ruins so many quality super fights it’s not even funny.
Have you watched the build up between Haney and Ryan? It’s all fake contrived bullshit. There is no real beef.

“Your father is a pimp and he’s pimping you” Really? I have a feeling you don’t watch much boxing. Like what was the last 5 boxing fights you’ve watched? UFC is much less censored and much more real. I mean the athletes are poor for gods sake 😆

Rolly is the best thing in boxing on the mic because he’s half truthful half retarded… but hes not even a good boxer lol.

Seriously name the last 5 boxing fights you’ve watched with sick build up and pressers. Tank and Canelo are the only ones bringing in those numbers.
Click to expand...

Rolly is fucking hilarious. When he's not talking smack, he seems like a good guy. I love the fact that he's busting his ass with irrational bullshit to sell every fight he's in. His voice takes it to another level. It's great, lol.
 
Substance Abuse said:
You must not watch a lot of boxing. It's just a bunch of mindless yapping while their entourage floods the stage and you can't even get a proper staredown most of the time.

You couple that with the fact that the sport is riddled with alphabet belts; rampant ducking or avoiding prime matchups until guys have aged out; even worse judging and refereeing; the reality that most cards are hollow with only one or two meaningful or even worthwhile matchups; and that MMA involves more disciplines. I'll pick it almost every time.

Don't get me wrong, I love boxing. When it's on, it's phenomenal, but the sport is littered with problems.
Click to expand...
Wait, you telling me 18 belts per division and 20 different weight classes isn't a good thing?🤪

Boxing is so damn hard to follow.
 
Don't feel like the boxing conferences, weigh ins, interactions aren't more intense at all. Probably more the opposite for me personally. I like boxing too, but in the end it's just the same but different and comes down to preference.
 
Poirierfan said:
Wait, you telling me 18 belts per division and 20 different weight classes ain't a good thing?🤪

Boxing is so damn hard to follow.
Click to expand...

PBC, Matchroom, Golden Boy, DK along with 17 different divisions with at the very least 4 to 6 different titles per, and it's a bit rough, lol.

DAZN wants $229 a year and still wants to charge PPV prices. FOH.
 
Substance Abuse said:
PBC, Matchroom, Golden Boy, DK along with 17 different divisions with at the very least 4 to 6 different titles per, and it's a bit rough, lol.

DAZN wants $229 a year and still wants to charge PPV prices. FOH.
Click to expand...
Dazn can respectfully kiss my ass. I knew it was a lot but damn.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Rolly is fucking hilarious. When he's not talking smack, he seems like a good guy. I love the fact that he's busting his ass with irrational bullshit to sell every fight he's in. His voice takes it to another level. It's great, lol.
Click to expand...
Seriously. I don’t know how anyone can hate the guy. Seems like a good dude who’s kinda silly and retarded lmaoo
 
Marko Polo said:
In the UFC sure. Show me one boxer who’s playing a character
Click to expand...

{<jordan}

The majority of Floyd's career was built on him trolling people so that they would pay to see him lose. It worked like a charm. People loved to hate Floyd. You should have experienced the meltdowns when he beat DLH. All time salt provoked by expert level trolling and gimmickry.
 
Substance Abuse said:
{<jordan}

The majority of Floyd's career was built on him trolling people so that they would pay to see him lose. It worked like a charm. People loved to hate Floyd. You should have experienced the meltdowns when he beat DLH. All time salt provoked by expert level trolling and gimmickry.
Click to expand...

Floyd only won because his opponents were mad. Heard it here first folks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,252
Messages
55,342,321
Members
174,750
Latest member
itsjoanyo

Share this page

Back
Top