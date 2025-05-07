Fights, after which, a fighter was never the same.

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,534
Reaction score
2,717
3 fights like this come to mind…

Costa vs Izzy…

Paulo just does not look the same fighter that took it to people like Romero without fear.

Rory vs Lawler 2.

Rory was brutalized badly and rightfully so, never looked the same.


Arlovski vs Fedor

Andrei was on a tear, perhaps in the best shape of his career, working with Freddy Roach on his boxing…after Fedor put him in the shadow realm, Arlovski went on a historic slide.

Any other fights come to mind?
 
cain-166-1.jpg

JDS after Cain made pizza out of his face o.o
hq720.jpg
 
DiazSlap said:
3 fights like this come to mind…

Costa vs Izzy…

Paulo just does not look the same fighter that took it to people like Romero without fear.

Rory vs Lawler 2.

Rory was brutalized badly and rightfully so, never looked the same.


Arlovski vs Fedor

Andrei was on a tear, perhaps in the best shape of his career, working with Freddy Roach on his boxing…after Fedor put him in the shadow realm, Arlovski went on a historic slide.

Any other fights come to mind?
Click to expand...
Rory's nose was my first thought.

I was hyped about Brian Bowles after he beat Frank Mir's P4P GOAT Miguel Torres, but his hand broke in the Cruz fight, and never stopped breaking after that

Good thread
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,100
Messages
57,265,885
Members
175,611
Latest member
DrinkBoy

Share this page

Back
Top