Fights, after which, a fighter was never the same.

3 fights like this come to mind…
Costa vs Izzy…
Paulo just does not look the same fighter that took it to people like Romero without fear.
Rory vs Lawler 2.
Rory was brutalized badly and rightfully so, never looked the same.
Arlovski vs Fedor
Andrei was on a tear, perhaps in the best shape of his career, working with Freddy Roach on his boxing…after Fedor put him in the shadow realm, Arlovski went on a historic slide.
Any other fights come to mind?
