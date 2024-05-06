Fightmatrix all time HW MMA rankings... WTF :)!?

kaya

kaya

So here is the link:
www.fightmatrix.com

All-Time Heavyweight+ - Fight Matrix

MMA Professional Fighter Rankings. Updated weekly, with up to 650 fighters listed per weight division.
www.fightmatrix.com www.fightmatrix.com

Anyway.. I find a MAJOR glaring omission....

Where the heck is Ricco Rodriguez? It can be argued he BEAT Big Nog in Pride long ago (go watch the fight if you haven't, try to set aside any bias because Big Nog is totally epic and awesome haha)
 
Well I mean the manner in which you lose a decision (I thought he beat Nog too) isn't really going to get him any extra points in a totally objective elo style ranking system like fight matrix.

It is pretty surprising not to see him there though. It's a shame he couldn't keep his head in the game, he Ricco had a lot of potential and talent. I think I saw that he was selling his championship belt on ebay some years ago too, which is truly sad.
 
This is the beauty of Fight Matrix. There is no room for emotion. It’s a mathematical formula.
 
