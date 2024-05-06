Fightmatrix all time HW MMA rankings... WTF :)!?

kaya
So here is the link:
Anyway.. I find a MAJOR glaring omission....
Where the heck is Ricco Rodriguez? It can be argued he BEAT Big Nog in Pride long ago (go watch the fight if you haven't, try to set aside any bias because Big Nog is totally epic and awesome haha)
All-Time Heavyweight+ - Fight Matrix
MMA Professional Fighter Rankings. Updated weekly, with up to 650 fighters listed per weight division.
www.fightmatrix.com
