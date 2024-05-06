Fightmatrix all time HW MMA rankings... WTF :)!?

Well I mean the manner in which you lose a decision (I thought he beat Nog too) isn't really going to get him any extra points in a totally objective elo style ranking system like fight matrix.



It is pretty surprising not to see him there though. It's a shame he couldn't keep his head in the game, he Ricco had a lot of potential and talent. I think I saw that he was selling his championship belt on ebay some years ago too, which is truly sad.