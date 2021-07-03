Fighting Games Discussion

OnionKnight86 said: i have to ask....are you Bamboozle?



Okay, it could of been just twitter going off about Dhalsim (won a big tournament somewhere). I wish Alex would get the buffs and become top tier, such a fun champ to watch when played by the top players.



Evo can still be good (but yes the netcode of other games will not be good). I think some of my fav moments were a couple years ago (Lil Majins run in Tekken, the Leffen v go1 in DBZ, E.T.'s comeback vs Xaiohai in KOF). I still think the FGC is the best esports to watch (next to CS:GO) Click to expand...

I've been bamboozled, no relation.Dhalsim in the latest patch is good, but it's a month out. He's definitely better but I wouldn't say he's top tier. I've played 2 nights worth of SFV, I really don't like the game. I was a high plat player when I did play. I also played with Mika Joe and Khangaroo quite a bit since we're all friends. I don't even know if they're playing anymore tbh. None of us liked the game. It was just what tournaments were going on. I haven't played as much as I did this month in literal years. I still play 3rd Strike from time to time but everyone online sucks and nobody plays it locally.I think Fighting Games are trash when online tbh, the most fun I've ever had was at arcade or in hotel rooms doing money matches. They're fun to watch for sure, the problem right now is Strive is probably the best game but idk if anyone actually gives a shit about it or if people are just playing it cuz its new.