Fighting Games Discussion

I've been away from the Fighting game scene for awhile and just seeing what people have been playing lately. I know GG Strive just came out, how is everyone feeling about that game? Is Tekken and SF still going strong? I know MK11 announced they are done supporting the game and working on their new Project (most likely Injustice 3), any under the radar games that we should be playing?
Any word on EVO this year or is it cancelled again? Just thought we could have one spot in the forum to discuss anything related to fighting games in general
