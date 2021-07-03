Fighting Games Discussion

OnionKnight86

OnionKnight86

I've been away from the Fighting game scene for awhile and just seeing what people have been playing lately. I know GG Strive just came out, how is everyone feeling about that game? Is Tekken and SF still going strong? I know MK11 announced they are done supporting the game and working on their new Project (most likely Injustice 3), any under the radar games that we should be playing?

Any word on EVO this year or is it cancelled again? Just thought we could have one spot in the forum to discuss anything related to fighting games in general
 
Gref said:
EVO is online this year. SFV, MK11, GG Strive, and T7. It'll be played over two weeks with a week of downtime between them IIRC.
good to know. I need to know if the Gief players are still rocking Gief or if they went to to Abigail. Is Alex any good yet? i did see some Dhalsim clips few weeks ago and people saying he was top tier.

Also i know we have a Sherdog forum poster who played in the MK tournaments during EVO, wondering if he's doing it this year (reptile main)
 
Gief is good, I don't play anymore but I casually follow through my buddies who still slog through. Abigail was strong as shit but got nerfed into the ground then he's back to being good and Gief is still used quite a bit. Alex is still shit, partially why I quit. Dhalsim isn't top tier at all. He has way too many bad match ups.

Edit: Gief and Dhalsim always struggle with the same shit because of their archetypes, rarely are they tuned to being strong, they usually are favored against 1/4 the cast, even with a 1/2 and get wrecked by 1/4 (roughly)

With gief he still struggls with zoning and dhalsim struggles with characters with strong oki after knockdown.

EVO has been a joke for a while, and online isn't gonna do shit. The only game with good netcode is strive, but it's the first GG game where I have zero interest in playing. The netcode is good though.
 
Last edited:
I remember this! He had pretty good stories.

I've been to 2 or 3 CEOs myself. When they moved to Daytona I stopped going but word is they're coming back to Orlando so that should be fun.

Might need to get a Sleep Fighter 5 lobby going again.
 
i have to ask....are you Bamboozle?

Okay, it could of been just twitter going off about Dhalsim (won a big tournament somewhere). I wish Alex would get the buffs and become top tier, such a fun champ to watch when played by the top players.

Evo can still be good (but yes the netcode of other games will not be good). I think some of my fav moments were a couple years ago (Lil Majins run in Tekken, the Leffen v go1 in DBZ, E.T.'s comeback vs Xaiohai in KOF). I still think the FGC is the best esports to watch (next to CS:GO)
 
Gref said:
I remember this! He had pretty good stories.

I've been to 2 or 3 CEOs myself. When they moved to Daytona I stopped going but word is they're coming back to Orlando so that should be fun.

Might need to get a Sleep Fighter 5 lobby going again.
I'd be down for that, need to dust off my stick for my PS4, maybe get SF for the PC instead of the PS4.

What games did you play at CEO?
 
I just played casuals and spectated. I'm fucking trash lol.
 
I've been trying to get into Strive, but I'm working this summer and have a lot to play otherwise. It does look great though, and apparently the netcode is fantastic.
 
I've been bamboozled, no relation.

Dhalsim in the latest patch is good, but it's a month out. He's definitely better but I wouldn't say he's top tier. I've played 2 nights worth of SFV, I really don't like the game. I was a high plat player when I did play. I also played with Mika Joe and Khangaroo quite a bit since we're all friends. I don't even know if they're playing anymore tbh. None of us liked the game. It was just what tournaments were going on. I haven't played as much as I did this month in literal years. I still play 3rd Strike from time to time but everyone online sucks and nobody plays it locally.

I think Fighting Games are trash when online tbh, the most fun I've ever had was at arcade or in hotel rooms doing money matches. They're fun to watch for sure, the problem right now is Strive is probably the best game but idk if anyone actually gives a shit about it or if people are just playing it cuz its new.
 
Who did you play as in 3rd strike? I do enjoy watching that big 3rd STrike tournament that happens in Japan every year.
 
I don't think anyone really likes SFV but what're you gonna do it's all you got if you wanna play SF right now. I imagine SF4 is dead on console and if you wanna play Turd Strike you gotta play Brazilians and autists on fightcade.
 
I was so hype for Co-op Cup going into 2020 and was instantly flaccid when I read they were cancelling due to covid. Same with Gutter Trash in the UK. The Trailer for GT was so hype too.

 
Gref said:
I was so hype for Co-op Cup going into 2020 and was instantly flaccid when I read they were cancelling due to covid. Same with Gutter Trash in the UK. The Trailer for GT was so hype too.

i was excited for the MvC2 and KI return to EVO last year but that didn't happen
 
