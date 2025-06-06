Fighting 6+ rounds with a broken jaw: Arthur Abraham

Is there anything tougher than this?

You have guys with split ears, split lip, dislocated shoulders, biceps ripping… and in many instances they understandably quit (though some don’t).

But fighting 6 or more (let alone 2 rounds) with a jaw busted in multiple locations. Arthur Abraham did so in his first fight with Edison Miranda.

At the time people were saying how stupid this was. And they’re right. But heroics tend not to be rational responses to dire situations.


And to think of that upper cut landed against Arthur where his bottom jaw smashes off center against the top. Terrifying to see.

Royce Gracie watched that fight and said (in perfect midwestern English), “fuck that, I’m not cut out for this type of fighting”

 
