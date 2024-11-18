Fighters with top tier wins after age 42

CroCop won the IGF HW title and then went 7-0 in Rizin with 7 finishes and won the HW GPRandy beat Sylvia and Gonzaga
Dan beat Shogun and Lombard
I think that's it. Who am I forgetting?
Worth noting that Lewis was on a 6-fight win streak at the time and went on to win 3 more, including the bizarre fight against Ngannou. And then Lewis loses to an old, shot JDS. What a weird career, lol.Glover beat Jan
Mark Hunt beat Frank Mir and Derrick Lewis
AA has been accumulating wins still. He has to be close to 45
Then lost it to a 50-year old BJ Penn. Or maybe that was Jens Pulver or Gilbert Melendez.Tony Ferguson finally won the undisputed LW title at age 42.
Yeah, I agree none were top tier wins, though it's still surprising a fighter with a weak chin can have sudden success as a point fighter that late in their career.Arlovski hasn't had a "top tier" win since beating Frank Mir in 2015, and even that was a less-than-prime Mir