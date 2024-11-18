Fighters with top tier wins after age 42

achoo42 said: Arlovski hasn't had a "top tier" win since beating Frank Mir in 2015, and even that was a less-than-prime Mir Click to expand...

Yeah, I agree none were top tier wins, though it's still surprising a fighter with a weak chin can have sudden success as a point fighter that late in their career.I usually think of point fighters as younger guys with good movement and reflexes who don't want to take many chances.