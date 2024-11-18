  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Fighters with top tier wins after age 42

I am 45 soon 46. Can confirm that age is a real thing.

Depends on what you mean by top tier, I think Miller pulling off the gulli against Jackson was impressive this past weekend.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Randy beat Sylvia and Gonzaga

Dan beat Shogun and Lombard

I think that's it. Who am I forgetting?
CroCop won the IGF HW title and then went 7-0 in Rizin with 7 finishes and won the HW GP
he is 50 now, that was in 2016, so he was almost exactly 42. Weird
 
Mark Coleman must have been around 42 when he beat Shogun.

Not many guys have really had big time wins at that age. Even well aged guys are more like mid-level fighters in their 40s.
 
Tony Ferguson finally won the undisputed LW title at age 42.
 
AA has been accumulating wins still. He has to be close to 45
 
Typrune Goatley said:
Glover beat Jan

Mark Hunt beat Frank Mir and Derrick Lewis
Worth noting that Lewis was on a 6-fight win streak at the time and went on to win 3 more, including the bizarre fight against Ngannou. And then Lewis loses to an old, shot JDS. What a weird career, lol.
 
achoo42 said:
Arlovski hasn't had a "top tier" win since beating Frank Mir in 2015, and even that was a less-than-prime Mir
Yeah, I agree none were top tier wins, though it's still surprising a fighter with a weak chin can have sudden success as a point fighter that late in their career.

I usually think of point fighters as younger guys with good movement and reflexes who don't want to take many chances.
 
There are plenty of successful fighters. Genetics and Mileage are the biggest factors.
 
