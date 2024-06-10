  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Fighters who retired too early.

IF you have been following MMA for a while, sometimes you wonder where the time has gone. It feels like it was just yesterday that this brash irish kid Conor had this spectacular debut, I mean where has time gone? MMA can be unpredictable, and only thing that seems to be predictable about it is that time, is undefeated, and no matter how good you are, if you keep fighting on, you will eventually go down just like any other.

Worse yet, it seems difficult to call it quits when time calls for it. Yet, there have been fighters who, not undefeated, but stepped away, for one reason or another, much earlier than we'd have liked. Which fighters comes to mind for you?

Michael McDonald was 19-4 and 27 years old when he retired, going 6-3 in UFC only losing to prime Barao and prime Faber at 22 years old and against prime Lineker.

Michael+McDonald+KTFO+Miguel+Torres+2.gif


TJ Grant was 21-5 and 29 years old when he last fought. Not sure when exactly he officially retired. He was 8-3 in UFC only losing to prime Dong, prime Hendricks and Almeida.

tj-grant.gif


Chris Holdsworth was 6-0 pro, 3-0 in Tuf, 4-0 amatuer, and was 21 years old when he got his BJJ black belt. Nowadays, everyone and their mom seems to have BJJ black belt nowadays, but it wasn't like that back then. Last having fought at 27 years old.

Chris-Holdsworth-winsPNG.png


Tom Duquesnoy was 16-2, 2-1 in UFC, and was 25 years old when he retired from MMA.

wI122-.gif


Zabit Magomedsharipov was 18-1, 6-0 in UFC, was 28 years old when he last fought in MMA, and officially retired at 31. Fortunately for Yair, he never had to fight Zabit. Though given his development, the ducking narrative, likely true, may have changed since.

giphy.gif
 
Michael McDonald had a nasty hand injury, Tj Grant and Chris Holdsworth had CTE symptoms, if I remmeber correctly.
 
Fight Professor said:
I cannot think anyone big in the UFC. Maybe Khabib could have had a few more fights.

Arona, Gina Carano and Cole Konrad are some non-UFC fighters.
Khabib went out before he lost and he would have in my opinion so he did it the best for himself.

Thought about Arona but thought he was a bit older. But totally Konrad. Forgot about him.
 
And for Gina, for one, the division was bit of a joke, and I think she did very well for herself. It wasn't like other guys who had to retire or got a job. She just got famous and fat.

gina-carano-sexy.gif


Prime Gina was a hot one tho
 
Erick Silva

Basically a child and already retired. Heart attcks are a bitch
 
