Fighters who only fight one way like Izzy always get figured out

I

iwannabeadored

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 10, 2010
Messages
3,236
Reaction score
2,088
Izzy is no different than JDS, Chuck Liddell, wonderboy, crocop


Great standup , great counter wrestling but offer no offensive grappling threat.

There’s many times Izzy could have landed takedowns on DDP but just hasn’t evolved enough.
 
Dear TS:
  1. The guys you mentioned didn't get "figured out" until they had a ton of fight mileage and were on the decline.
  2. Feel free to name all the fighters who didn't get "figured out" and continued to win in perpetuity.

That is all. Peace out.
 
Tank Abbott
Butterbean
Hongman Choi
 
I don’t understand how fighters are not training bjj or submission grappling in 2024. He looked like a blue belt on the ground.
 
Why wasnt Khabib figured out? His approach was as one note as it gets
 
I think his decline has been really conspicuous ; he ate so many hard shots against DDP, who wasn’t bothered at all to strike with him...
Another sign is him getting submitted for the first time ; he got wrestled, he got tired more than usual. He also looked worried, whereas before he nearly always looked like he was controlling the fight.
DDP is really good though, I think Adesanya can still win against most of the division.
 
It somehow magically happens around the age of 35. Even to guys like Usman and Volkanovski who are not so one-dimensional as you put it. Weird stuff.
 
Its a age thing. Wear and tear on the body after a long fighting career
 
That's a wild thing to say about a guy who won 8 title fights. Can't really say that he's been "figured out". Everyone gets older and the body breaks down and the mind loses some of that hunger that they had when they were younger. I guess Father Time figures everyone out eventually.
 
iwannabeadored said:
Izzy is no different than JDS, Chuck Liddell, wonderboy, crocop


Great standup , great counter wrestling but offer no offensive grappling threat.

There’s many times Izzy could have landed takedowns on DDP but just hasn’t evolved enough.
Click to expand...
Keyboard warrior calling out a former MMA champion and telling him what to do… I guarantee you’re obese.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Why wasnt Khabib figured out? His approach was as one note as it gets
Click to expand...

Firstly, he was arguably the best wrestler in UFC history and had the most dominant ground game.

Secondly, he wasn't one dimensional as you're implying it to be. His striking was very effective - constant forward pressure, good striking defense, etc.
His striking also improved a ton w/ each passing fight. So you were getting in there w/ a different (and better) Khabib every time.

Thirdly, wrestling > striking - so his takedown threat would nullify the oppositions striking to a large extent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Replies
16
Views
767
Soggust
Soggust

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,534
Messages
56,057,480
Members
175,049
Latest member
Sausage

Share this page

Back
Top