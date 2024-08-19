Fighters who only fight one way like Izzy always get figured out

iwannabeadored
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2010
- Messages
- 3,236
- Reaction score
- 2,088
Izzy is no different than JDS, Chuck Liddell, wonderboy, crocop
Great standup , great counter wrestling but offer no offensive grappling threat.
There’s many times Izzy could have landed takedowns on DDP but just hasn’t evolved enough.
Great standup , great counter wrestling but offer no offensive grappling threat.
There’s many times Izzy could have landed takedowns on DDP but just hasn’t evolved enough.