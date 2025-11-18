Fighters who look smaller then they are…

BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Maddalena. 190 on fight night.. he’s 5’11 and not particularly muscular
Billed as 6'5", but cut too much height in fights that he's actually a lot smaller than billed

Get To Da Choppa said:
Carwin had such a dynamic but short MMA career. Wasn't an MMA guy, had a stable career in engineering. Became the IC in 4 fights and came sooo close to beating Brock and taking the title. And then 1 fight later, he's done.

What's going on with him now - he's in really bad condition, can barely tie his shoes. In an ongoing lawsuit with the UFC I think.

 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Maddalena. 190 on fight night (from California card 2 years ago).. he’s 5’11 and not particularly muscular
1. Where are you getting "190" from?
2. Even if 190 is an accurate number, it's less than 12% above 170, which isn't a particularly large cut.
 
laleggenda27 said:
The calfiornia athletic commission from 2 years ago

Nah if you think about it that’s kinda perplexing. Kind of a lean CrossFit physique at 5’11

My bro is built like that. He’s 170

some of these boxers have crazy bone density. Same thing with Illia
 
fractal said:
To be fair can Shaub tie his own shoes?
 
Based on my face-to-face interactions:

Surprisingly Large Fighters/MMA People
  • Valentina Shevchenko. She isn't that tall, but she just has muscles on her muscles. Holly Holm is similar that way.
  • Greg Hardy. A lot of HWs are listed as 6'5" and 265+. They are not all created equal, by a long shot.
  • Juan Adams. It's like a dinosaur entering the room; even if you weren't looking his way, you just go "what the hell was that??" as your head turns involuntarily.
  • Henri Hooft and Greg Jones. They're both huge. If I'm ever at a press conference and shit pops off, I'm hiding behind the Kill Cliff table.
  • The Schmo. I think a lot of fans think they could kick his ass. I think most of them are wrong. Also he's a good dude, so please don't try.

Surprisingly Small Fighters/MMA People
  • Robbie Lawler. It's not that the tale of the tape is wrong; he probably is 5'11" and 195 or so in shape. It's just that he looks bigger in the cage.
  • Jose Aldo. He looked too small to compete at BW, let alone FW.
  • Jared Cannonier. Yes, even compared to his billed height and weight. I know he isn't a big 185er, but it's hard to fathom that he fought in the same division as Poatan, let alone LHW and HW before that. I'm 5'9" and I'm not dead sure he's taller than me.
  • Din Thomas. Remember when he was one of the bigger LWs in the sport? Yeah, me too. When I met him, the only thing that saved him was that he was standing next to Matt Serra.

That's off the top of my head. I'll post more if I think of them.
 
BenjaminDuffy said:
Greg Hardy. A lot of HWs are listed as 6'5" and 265+. They are not all created equal, by a long shot.
yeah Greg Hardy does NOT look like he's even in the same weight class as the other HWs. he looks WAY bigger than Ngannou and Ngannou looks giant himself.
 
