Fighters who look smaller then they are…

BroScienceTalkatWork
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 2,170
- Reaction score
- 1,712
Maddalena. 190 on fight night (from California card 2 years ago).. he’s 5’11 and not particularly muscular
Last edited:
Billed as 6'5", but cut too much height in fights that he's actually a lot smaller than billedMaddalena. 190 on fight night.. he’s 5’11 and not particularly muscular
Packing some titty meat damnBilled as 6'5", but cut too much height in fights that he's actually a lot smaller than billed
Do we have a list of what everyone weighed on Saturday night?Maddalena. 190 on fight night.. he’s 5’11 and not particularly muscular
Nah but he weighed 190 in an earlier fightDo we have a list of what everyone weighed on Saturday night?
On embedded he said he cut from 190 I believe.If Jack was 190 in there, what did Islam get to?
Carwin had such a dynamic but short MMA career. Wasn't an MMA guy, had a stable career in engineering. Became the IC in 4 fights and came sooo close to beating Brock and taking the title. And then 1 fight later, he's done.Billed as 6'5", but cut too much height in fights that he's actually a lot smaller than billed
1. Where are you getting "190" from?Maddalena. 190 on fight night (from California card 2 years ago).. he’s 5’11 and not particularly muscular
The calfiornia athletic commission from 2 years ago1. Where are you getting "190" from?
2. Even if 190 is an accurate number, it's less than 12% above 170, which isn't a particularly large cut.
Carwin had such a dynamic but short MMA career. Wasn't an MMA guy, had a stable career in engineering. Became the IC in 4 fights and came sooo close to beating Brock and taking the title. And then 1 fight later, he's done.
What's going on with him now - he's in really bad condition, can barely tie his shoes. In an ongoing lawsuit with the UFC I think.
I laughed, but I hope you're not implying that Schaub's making fun of Carwin.To be fair can Shaub tie his own shoes?
Yeah I know a former boxer who’s skinny at 5’ 0 and walks around at 220Most fighters are bigger than you think.
I laughed, but I hope you're not implying that Schaub's making fun of Carwin.
Greg Hardy. A lot of HWs are listed as 6'5" and 265+. They are not all created equal, by a long shot.