Fighters who have never had a boring fight?

jeff7b9 said:
Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler
This fight made me start to hate fighters who can get their ass kicked from pillar to post and still win the fight with a lucky punch because their head is full of fucking concrete. I was having stress palpitations for my boy Olives.
 
I always loved Wanderli Silva fights, the guy was violent and always let go and was so intense, his fights were always so fun to watch
 
