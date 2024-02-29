Fighters who flipped your opinion on them.

Colby making an ass of himself and saying dumb shit about Leon's late dad or whatever it was, only to completely job and get his ass whooped made me shift my opinion of him. I was going to remove him from my sig, too, only to find out that if I did, I'd lose a grandfathered feature about having a certain number of lines or something. And, well, we can't have that!



Speaking of stupid ideas by the sherdog staff, why did they remove the ability to see 50 posts per topic? Oh, I know why. They have ads everywhere, don't they lol? This is a cheap trick to try and get people to see more of them since they'll have to constantly click the next page. And, of course, the site won't work if you're using adblock.



But those simpletons don't even check for ublock origin or anything. I still don't see any ads but sherdog thinks I do. lol, lmao.