Fighters who flipped your opinion on them.

666
T-800
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 949
- Reaction score
- 1,404
I have watched Jorge Masvidal since the Kimbo Slice backyard brawl days. I was a fan for years.
After watching an interview about how he described himself as the sucker punch king and then sucker punching Colby after getting beat fair and square I think he's a dirty mofo.
On the flip side I used to hate Jon Jones. Every fight I wanted him to lose early in his career. I root for him now though. Maybe because I respect how he throws caution to the wind and I can relate with his fuck ups.
Any fighters you used to love or hate that changed your mind in the other direction?
After watching an interview about how he described himself as the sucker punch king and then sucker punching Colby after getting beat fair and square I think he's a dirty mofo.
On the flip side I used to hate Jon Jones. Every fight I wanted him to lose early in his career. I root for him now though. Maybe because I respect how he throws caution to the wind and I can relate with his fuck ups.
Any fighters you used to love or hate that changed your mind in the other direction?