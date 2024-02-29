Fighters who flipped your opinion on them.

666

666

T-800
@Blue
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
949
Reaction score
1,404
I have watched Jorge Masvidal since the Kimbo Slice backyard brawl days. I was a fan for years.

After watching an interview about how he described himself as the sucker punch king and then sucker punching Colby after getting beat fair and square I think he's a dirty mofo.

On the flip side I used to hate Jon Jones. Every fight I wanted him to lose early in his career. I root for him now though. Maybe because I respect how he throws caution to the wind and I can relate with his fuck ups.

Any fighters you used to love or hate that changed your mind in the other direction?
 
I used to really like Khabib, loved his ”just send me location”, I thought it was so bad ass. How he humbled Conor, just brilliant. Liked his fighting style, going for the finish, etc.

But when he retired and went full dagestani Wallid, talking shit about other fighters, demanding this and that for his team mates, I lost all the respect for him. I wish he would have stayed right away from the spotlights and just enjoyed his retirement. I guess it just showed his true colors, but it spoiled the athlete and his achievements for me.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
Colby making an ass of himself and saying dumb shit about Leon's late dad or whatever it was, only to completely job and get his ass whooped made me shift my opinion of him. I was going to remove him from my sig, too, only to find out that if I did, I'd lose a grandfathered feature about having a certain number of lines or something. And, well, we can't have that!

Speaking of stupid ideas by the sherdog staff, why did they remove the ability to see 50 posts per topic? Oh, I know why. They have ads everywhere, don't they lol? This is a cheap trick to try and get people to see more of them since they'll have to constantly click the next page. And, of course, the site won't work if you're using adblock.

But those simpletons don't even check for ublock origin or anything. I still don't see any ads but sherdog thinks I do. lol, lmao.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
666 said:
I have watched Jorge Masvidal since the Kimbo Slice backyard brawl days. I was a fan for years.

After watching an interview about how he described himself as the sucker punch king and then sucker punching Colby after getting beat fair and square I think he's a dirty mofo.

On the flip side I used to hate Jon Jones. Every fight I wanted him to lose early in his career. I root for him now though. Maybe because I respect how he throws caution to the wind and I can relate with his fuck ups.

Any fighters you used to love or hate that changed your mind in the other direction?
Click to expand...
The exact polar opposite on Jones.

I initially loved him, and his spinning elbow shit.

Over the years with the endless drug fails, criminality, dirty tactics, being stripped, fake Christian while coked to the gills tweet and delete nonsense, he's probably my least liked fighter.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

killakillakilla
Who were your first favorite fighters?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Kb7
Kb7

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,732
Messages
55,163,160
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top