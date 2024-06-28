  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Fighters who could beat the champ, but likely won't ever earn a title shot.

Seems like someone who could beat the champ should be able to earn a title shot, but there are some strange circumstances out there where a fighter is too inconsistent to earn a title shot, or has glaring weaknesses that will prevent him from getting that #1 contender status.

BUT they're stylistically a nightmare matchup for the current champ, and would likely win if there were some strange scenario that led to them fighting, like being a late replacement, or being matt serra...
 
blaseblase said:
Wonderboy has a good shot against Leon but can't beat the wrestlers in the division.
This was who I thought of when I saw this post. Although, Leon's offensive wrestling has gotten a lot better, so a grapple fest is not off the table.

Going a bit off script I would say Kyoji Horiguchi is a nightmare matchup for Pantoja, however won't ever get a title shot or even an entry to the UFC because Dana is a cheap MF and won't pay him enough.
 
Chael_Sonnen said:
This was who I thought of when I saw this post. Although, Leon's offensive wrestling has gotten a lot better, so a grapple fest is not off the table.

Going a bit off script I would say Kyoji Horiguchi is a nightmare matchup for Pantoja, however won't ever get a title shot or even an entry to the UFC because Dana is a cheap MF and won't pay him enough.
Leon's weird, he wanted to wrestle with Usman and Colby to make a point but I can't recall the last time he did that to anyone else. He probably would want to stand with Wonderboy to make a point.
 
I think Rountree is good enough to give AP a run for his money but I dont think he gets past some LHW's ahead of him.

The french dude who just beat Cannonier could beat DDP but no in hell does he gets past Strickland nor Whittaker.
 
blaseblase said:
Leon's weird, he wanted to wrestle with Usman and Colby to make a point but I can't recall the last time he did that to anyone else. He probably would want to stand with Wonderboy to make a point.
Yeah, but I think though over 5 rounds if standing wasn't working for Leon he would make the adjustment and wrestle. He's a very smart fighter.
 
Piotr Yan.

He already beat the champ, but got the wrong end of a bad decision. But he will always struggle against someone like Merab.
 
