Fighters who could beat the champ, but likely won't ever earn a title shot.

Seems like someone who could beat the champ should be able to earn a title shot, but there are some strange circumstances out there where a fighter is too inconsistent to earn a title shot, or has glaring weaknesses that will prevent him from getting that #1 contender status.
BUT they're stylistically a nightmare matchup for the current champ, and would likely win if there were some strange scenario that led to them fighting, like being a late replacement, or being matt serra...
