Fighters who´s stock went up after losing a fight

This is a very rare occurrance but it happens in MMA and only when the losing fighter puts everything into the fight and pours his heart out. The audience appreciation that alot.
Now that being said let me give you incidents where a fighter lost but his stock went up.
Jones vs Gus 1 - Gus´s stock went significiant up due to the performance and he poured his heart into it.
Belal vs JDM - Belal poured his heart into that fight and his stock skyrocketed.
Khamzat vs Usman - Usman´s stock skyrocketed
GSP vs Hendricks - Majority thought Hendricks won
