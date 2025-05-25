Fighters who´s stock went up after losing a fight

This is a very rare occurrance but it happens in MMA and only when the losing fighter puts everything into the fight and pours his heart out. The audience appreciation that alot.

Now that being said let me give you incidents where a fighter lost but his stock went up.

Jones vs Gus 1 - Gus´s stock went significiant up due to the performance and he poured his heart into it.

Belal vs JDM - Belal poured his heart into that fight and his stock skyrocketed.

Khamzat vs Usman - Usman´s stock skyrocketed

GSP vs Hendricks - Majority thought Hendricks won
 
Oddly, despite being outclassed and finished, I think Roundtree came out of the Alex fight with more shine than he went into it. It didn't hurt his ranking and most people want to see him beat up Hill.
 
Jeffery09 said:
This is a very rare occurrance but it happens in MMA and only when the losing fighter puts everything into the fight and pours his heart out. The audience appreciation that alot.

Now that being said let me give you incidents where a fighter lost but his stock went up.

Jones vs Gus 1 - Gus´s stock went significiant up due to the performance and he poured his heart into it.

Belal vs JDM - Belal poured his heart into that fight and his stock skyrocketed.

Khamzat vs Usman - Usman´s stock skyrocketed

GSP vs Hendricks - Majority thought Hendricks won
Did Belal stock really go up?
He is still hated, he is almost forgotten about now, nobody wants to see him on a PPV card or any main events.
Also his social numbers have not gone up, nobody cares about what he says or is doing.
No fighter has even called him out or is talking about fighting him.
So no, his stock didn't go up, neither did Usman.
 
Arman after his loss to Islam on short notice.
 
Reyes after he lost to Jones (but he actually won)
 
Lando Vannata had a pretty solid hype train after losing to Tony on short notice. Didn't pan out.
 
