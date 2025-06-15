Fighters Want Legacy But Don’t Know How to Spell It - Nice YT post by Chael

We all know Chael goes off the tracks a lot of times but in this case he makes a good point. Maybe helps Sherbros also understand how $$ is made in these industries. He does have a point, a very good one. Love the fact that he calls Ngannou and Jones "Dumb dumbs".

Cliffs

🎤 Opening: The Rock's first scene in Vince’s office
💰 Rock’s raise pitch begins (~00:25)
📚 Vince advises Rock to learn the business (~00:43)
📊 Four months later: Rock’s business insight & $12M reveal (~01:24)
🤼 Fighters vs. revenue insight (~02:02)
💥 Francis vs. Fury commentary (~04:23)
🏆 “Legacy” critique (~07:32)
📝 Final line: “neither of them could spell the word legacy” (~11:35)

Well the company is worth12 billion or whatever..tv deals, pvs, sponsorship and yes chael, gate. Fighters want a piece of the pie
 
