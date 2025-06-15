Fighters Want Legacy But Don’t Know How to Spell It - Nice YT post by Chael

Steve Fox
We all know Chael goes off the tracks a lot of times but in this case he makes a good point. Maybe helps Sherbros also understand how $$ is made in these industries. He does have a point, a very good one. Love the fact that he calls Ngannou and Jones "Dumb dumbs".
Cliffs
Opening: The Rock's first scene in Vince’s office
Rock’s raise pitch begins (~00:25)
Vince advises Rock to learn the business (~00:43)
Four months later: Rock’s business insight & $12M reveal (~01:24)
Fighters vs. revenue insight (~02:02)
Francis vs. Fury commentary (~04:23)
“Legacy” critique (~07:32)
Final line: “neither of them could spell the word legacy” (~11:35)
