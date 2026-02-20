Fighters trend as actors

Dagestanaev

Dagestanaev

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 20, 2025
Messages
393
Reaction score
577
Once they are freed from Reebok / Venum stuff, they can use their name for some money. Some of them already did.

Gane - definitely in 2Fast2Furious. He has the presence and it's a light movie, you don't have to think.

Frankie Edgar - playing "Frankie", a Mafia movie from the 30's. The rookie that goes up.

Wanderlei Silva - of course, Baraka in the new Mortal Kombat movie.

Costa - Clark Kent in a low cost Superman movie

Mackenzie Dern - Pizza delivery girl

Ronda Rousey - playing an alternate Britney Spears in highschool, a dominant bully one

Snatch 2 - a new added gang with Khabib, Islam, Ankalaev, Umar+Usman+Said

A light skate punk movie - Clay Guida and Frank Mir in a 2000s terrible movie

Ion Cutelaba - he can play Spartacus with that face

Thiago Silva can be in Breaking Bad

Bonus

1771602131779.jpeg
 
Jon Jones in the remake of The Shining. Plus, he's African American so that'll pander to the diversity crowd.
<seedat>
 
Nick and Nate Diaz in Stockton meeting Manchester United fans during the world cup
 
wasnt ronda in orange is the new black? playing some tubby bully in prison?
 
I like seeing former fighters putting in work outside of fighting. Tait Fletcher and Keith Jardine have done reasonably well for themselves post fighting, they get bit roles and are working steadily.

Oleg Taktarov in Predators and Den Of Thieves
Bisping's starting to get busy.
 
Wasn't Conor in a documentary about WMMA?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,748
Messages
58,458,053
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top