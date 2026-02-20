Fighters trend as actors

Dagestanaev
Once they are freed from Reebok / Venum stuff, they can use their name for some money. Some of them already did.
Gane - definitely in 2Fast2Furious. He has the presence and it's a light movie, you don't have to think.
Frankie Edgar - playing "Frankie", a Mafia movie from the 30's. The rookie that goes up.
Wanderlei Silva - of course, Baraka in the new Mortal Kombat movie.
Costa - Clark Kent in a low cost Superman movie
Mackenzie Dern - Pizza delivery girl
Ronda Rousey - playing an alternate Britney Spears in highschool, a dominant bully one
Snatch 2 - a new added gang with Khabib, Islam, Ankalaev, Umar+Usman+Said
A light skate punk movie - Clay Guida and Frank Mir in a 2000s terrible movie
Ion Cutelaba - he can play Spartacus with that face
Thiago Silva can be in Breaking Bad
Bonus
