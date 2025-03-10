  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Fighters that you're a fan of that seem to have a very small fanbase.

I've been a Bobby Green fan for many years, and Usman fan since TUF.

Not sure why I became a Green fan honestly, but for Usman I'm always drawn to American wrestlers since Mark Coleman was my entry into fandom, and I love when an American wrestler can implement dominant wrestling into MMA, which is no guarantee in today's sport. Usman's wrestling has translated exceptionally well into MMA, which unfortunately I don't feel will be the case for Bo nickel.

My fandom caused me to hype the hell out of both in my mind, but I pretty much wound up being right about Usman, he come one of the best WWs of all time. I remember most people treating him like a a joke early on, but I truly feel like I saw the potential even on TUF. He's the one American guy that I feel in his prime could've been a handful for the Khamzats, Islams, Khabibs of the world at 155-170 (Jones and Cormier too of course, but there isn't really much Eastern wrestling talent up there).

For Green I got carried away and most money on the Poirier fight, I was absolutely certain that Green would box his ears off. I also thought that Green had ironclad TDD and that he would be a tough matchup even for Khabib.
 
Ankalaev, a hardcore fighter, booed by casuals, made of steel. Controlled Poatan. Lots of fans but booed by some casuals.

Carlos Prates. New contender. Walks forward like Ank. Ruthless. Smaller weight class.
 
I liked Bobby Green until he started talking lol

But he's always been fun to watch.
 
tornado362 said:
I've always really liked Randy Brown for some reason, he doesn't get much attention. Dude is a certified vet, with 19 fights in the UFC.

I've also always like Aljamain Sterling, I know that's an unpopular one.
Good shout out and I agree
 
