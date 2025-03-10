Fighters that you're a fan of that seem to have a very small fanbase.

I've been a Bobby Green fan for many years, and Usman fan since TUF.



Not sure why I became a Green fan honestly, but for Usman I'm always drawn to American wrestlers since Mark Coleman was my entry into fandom, and I love when an American wrestler can implement dominant wrestling into MMA, which is no guarantee in today's sport. Usman's wrestling has translated exceptionally well into MMA, which unfortunately I don't feel will be the case for Bo nickel.



My fandom caused me to hype the hell out of both in my mind, but I pretty much wound up being right about Usman, he come one of the best WWs of all time. I remember most people treating him like a a joke early on, but I truly feel like I saw the potential even on TUF. He's the one American guy that I feel in his prime could've been a handful for the Khamzats, Islams, Khabibs of the world at 155-170 (Jones and Cormier too of course, but there isn't really much Eastern wrestling talent up there).



For Green I got carried away and most money on the Poirier fight, I was absolutely certain that Green would box his ears off. I also thought that Green had ironclad TDD and that he would be a tough matchup even for Khabib.