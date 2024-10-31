Fighters that suffered dental trauma? How are they now?

Dental trauma sucks.



Whittaker at the weekend kind of shines a light on the issue, though apparently he'll be just fine as the teeth themselves aren't effected, the bone can re-knit.



Luke Rockhold split his front tooth in BKB.



Those kind of half broken front teeth, top and bottom, they're not necessarily going to have a serious impact on life quality, not to mention they're super easy to treat in a dental office.



Kelvin Gastalum had an unfortunate dental issue after a contest, I believe it was an incisor or K9 that got knocked out?



McGregor may have lost a lower front tooth after Dustin fight?



I saw a kickboxer from the UK spit out his mouthpiece and got his front two teeth displaced (he won the fight).



I'm just curious how fighters manage the emotional/psychological ramifications of dental issues, cause they're no joke!