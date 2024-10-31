Fighters that suffered dental trauma? How are they now?

Dental trauma sucks.

Whittaker at the weekend kind of shines a light on the issue, though apparently he'll be just fine as the teeth themselves aren't effected, the bone can re-knit.

Luke Rockhold split his front tooth in BKB.

Those kind of half broken front teeth, top and bottom, they're not necessarily going to have a serious impact on life quality, not to mention they're super easy to treat in a dental office.

Kelvin Gastalum had an unfortunate dental issue after a contest, I believe it was an incisor or K9 that got knocked out?

McGregor may have lost a lower front tooth after Dustin fight?

I saw a kickboxer from the UK spit out his mouthpiece and got his front two teeth displaced (he won the fight).

I'm just curious how fighters manage the emotional/psychological ramifications of dental issues, cause they're no joke!
 
I also saw a dude had several front teeth pushed back from a spinning elbow in thai boxing, he was British also I believe.

I guess posterior/molar teeth get less affected from direct trauma like punching/kicking.
 
Bare-knuckle boxer with swollen face and mangled teeth goes viral discussing her love of the sport after brutal beating | talkSPORT
 
Ngl bro you sound autistic, but it’s sherdog so is normal

Teeth are easy to fix, just expensive. Brain trauma isn’t.
 
Teeth are easy to fix, just expensive. Brain trauma isn't.

Teeth are easy to fix, just expensive. Brain trauma isn’t.
Definitely expensive, but don't be fooled thinking they're "easy" to fix (well, depending on the tooth).

And nothing is ever as good as the original.

With posterior teeth there are so many issues that can surface after treatment (those who have had wisdom teeth removed can probably relate).

Nerve damage, sometimes chronic, bone loss, weakening of adjacent teeth, the list goes on and on.

No injury is a good time, but a broken arm or hand or collar bone is a lot less grief over the long term, than a messed up tooth (again, depending on the tooth).
 
I say if Anthony Smith can come back from it, anyone can.
 
I also saw a dude had several front teeth pushed back from a spinning elbow in thai boxing, he was British also I believe.

I guess posterior/molar teeth get less affected from direct trauma like punching/kicking.
I mean if he was British are you sure they just didn't look like that to begin with?
 
