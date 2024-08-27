Fighters that spent their career beating down bigger fighters

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
10,929
Reaction score
20,050
There's something amazing seeing it in action. Sakuraba is my favourite example of this -- the guy would legit fight anyone, no matter how crazy it was. BJ Penn doesn't get enough respect for what he did to Matt Hughes or even going all the way up to LHW to fight Machida. And Fedor tended to be the smaller fighter in all his fights, both in the lopsided fights and against the top HW contenders, which is why is speed and strength produced such breathtaking results.

Who ya got?
 
Frankie Edgar obviously. The guy could have been a bantam weight and was fighting guys at LW.
 
Last edited:
Are we talking angles or can we include fighters that beat others striking at an upward angle like Igor Vovchanchyn?
 
I do not think there is an MMA version of Mike Zambidis but Igor, BJ and Frankie come to mind if we are not talking Japanese freak shows.
 
Frankie Edgar was LW champion with a cage-weight of around 160

Typical LWs are at 160 the moment they get their first couple drinks down before even getting there shoes back on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,070
Messages
56,096,190
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top