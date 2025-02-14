  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Fighters that have never been finished!

Thought this could be fun. Fighters that have never been KOed or submitted. I don't think Doctor stoppages and fights finished by and illegal move should count. Every now again on Tapology I come across a fighter that has never been finished. While doing my Tap card for this weekends card I came across Youseff Zalal 16-5-1 never finished.

Chris Lytle: 31-18-5 MMA 13-1-1 Pro Boxing 3-0 Bare Knuckle boxing never finished just two doctor stoppages by cuts

Jon Jones: 27-1 never finished.


and go.
 
John Dodson is 24-14, and fought who's who in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He has never been finished. Lost all 14 fights by decision

Knocked out Dillashaw to give him his first loss and won the Ultimate Fighter. First guy to finish Formiga, and knocked down DJ twice in their title fight

Islam lost to Volk in their first fight
The Jon Reyes decision is far more egregious for me. I can see an argument for both Islam and Volk, but there’s simply no argument for Jon. He got soundly outstruck 3 rounds to 2
 
I scored it that way to, but I was happy with the decision... winning a title after losing the championship rounds doesn't sit well with me.
 
Underappreciated, imo
 
