Fighters that have never been finished!

Thought this could be fun. Fighters that have never been KOed or submitted. I don't think Doctor stoppages and fights finished by and illegal move should count. Every now again on Tapology I come across a fighter that has never been finished. While doing my Tap card for this weekends card I came across Youseff Zalal 16-5-1 never finished.
Chris Lytle: 31-18-5 MMA 13-1-1 Pro Boxing 3-0 Bare Knuckle boxing never finished just two doctor stoppages by cuts
Jon Jones: 27-1 never finished.
and go.
